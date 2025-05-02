^

Business

Setting up smoke-free production facility in Asia ‘doable’ as PMI expands footprint

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 11:54am

MILAN, Italy — Philip Morris International (PMI) sees potential in establishing a world-class facility for smoke-free alternatives in Asia, including the Philippines, as it continues to expand its global manufacturing footprint.

Stefano Volpetti, president of PMI’s smoke-free products category and chief consumer officer, said in an interview that the company’s growing global presence supports the possibility of setting up a facility similar to the Papastratos factory in Athens, Greece — a state-of-the-art plant dedicated to producing smoke-free alternatives.

Aerial view of the Papastratos factory in Aspropyrgos, Greece — a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to producing smoke-free alternatives for global distribution.
Papastratos

“We do, but we don’t answer with the precision,” Volpetti said when asked whether a factory like Papastratos could be replicated in the Philippines or elsewhere in Asia on the sidelines of the “Curious X: Sensorium Piazza” exhibit on April 7. 

“But I can tell you, today our smoke-free products are in more than 90 countries around the world. We have a target to reach 100 [countries] by the end of this year. We are on track on that target,” he added.

Volpetti explained that PMI’s manufacturing strategy is aligned with its long-term vision of a smoke-free future, with a consistent technology standard applied across facilities worldwide.

“You can imagine, last year we opened the US market. We are opening new markets in Asia, new markets in Latin America. So it’s normal for us that our geographical footprint when it comes to manufacturing will continue to evolve over time,” he said.

“The technology that you have seen in Greece is exactly the same we have in other factories around the world. And this is part of our mission to realize a smoke-free future. A smoke-free future is not realized in a few countries.” Volpetti added.

Volpetti also highlighted the strategic importance of Asia in PMI’s global outlook.

“In the top five markets of the world, for us, two of them are in Asia. And if I look at our top markets of the future, more than two will be in Asia,” he said, citing the region’s significant population of adult smokers.

“If we want to realize a smoke-free future, we need to talk to those consumers,” he added.

PMI is increasing its presence in Asia's smoke-free market with the launch of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Yangsan, South Korea. The facility produces IQOS tobacco sticks for local consumers and exports them to various countries across the region.

--

Editor's note: The trip to Milan, Italy was hosted by PMFTC. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US reaching out to China for tariff talks &mdash; Beijing state media

US reaching out to China for tariff talks — Beijing state media

19 hours ago
United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets...
Business
fbtw

Blackout in Spain

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Spain’s power grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time on April 16, 2025, with wind, solar and hydro meeting all peninsular electricity demand during a weekday. Then last Monday, at 12:35 p.m.,...
Business
fbtw

SM unveils 88th Philippines mall, 2 more to open this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group, the country’s largest mall operator, is reinforcing further its supremacy in the retail sector with the opening this month of its first new shopping center for 2025, with two more planned for...
Business
fbtw
Belle seeks gaming license for 2nd casino resort

Belle seeks gaming license for 2nd casino resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Belle Corp., one of the portfolio investments of SM Investments Corp., hopes to secure a gaming license from the Philippine...
Business
fbtw

Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina to benefit startups

13 hours ago
Marikina City took a major step toward becoming a national startup hub with the launch of the Philippine Innovation Hub on Wednesday.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ACEN scouting for offshore wind partners

ACEN scouting for offshore wind partners

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is on the lookout for potential strategic and technical partners to anchor its bold push into the offshore...
Business
fbtw

Smart traffic solutions eyed for PPP

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The government wants investors to explore the emerging market for public-private partnerships (PPP) that provide smart solutions for mass transport and traffic management in cities.
Business
fbtw
Budget releases up, utilization steady in Q1

Budget releases up, utilization steady in Q1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government increased its releases of cash allocations with state agencies registering a steady utilization rate as of...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower bond offer earns top credit rating

AboitizPower bond offer earns top credit rating

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
The planned issuance of up to P30 billion worth of retail bonds by Aboitiz Power Corp. has attained the highest credit rating...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with