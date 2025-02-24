^

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 10:31am
Feb. 25: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene up for 2nd straight week
Motorists queue at a gasoline station in Quezon City on July 7, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should brace for a fuel price hike for the second consecutive week, starting Tuesday, February 25.

Oil firms will increase gasoline prices by P0.70 per liter, diesel by P0.40 per liter and kerosene by P0.20 per liter. 

Seaoil, CleanFuel, PetroGazz and Shell announced the price adjustments in separate advisories on Monday, February 24.

The Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau attributed the price hike to potential supply disruptions in the global oil market following a recent attack on a Russian pumping station.

The incident affected oil supplies through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a key export route for Kazakhstan. 

The Ukrainian drone strike reportedly damaged energy equipment, gas turbines and a substation, with repairs expected to take months.

Fuel prices also rose last week, with diesel and gasoline prices up by P0.80 per liter and kerosene price by P0.10 per liter. Rising geopolitical tensions reportedly drove the increase after the United States threatened to withdraw from the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

In Metro Manila, the prevailing retail prices per liter of petroleum products from February 18 to February 24 were:

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P70.29
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P71.20
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P60.20
  • Diesel - P56.65
  • Diesel Plus - P68.10
  • Kersone - P73.67

With this week's adjustments, the total net increase for 2025 stands at P4.75 per liter for gasoline, P4.75 per liter for diesel and P2.90 per liter for kerosene.

Business

Business

Business


Business


Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

