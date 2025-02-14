64% of Filipino workers on the lookout for better job offers â€” study

64% of Filipino workers on the lookout for better job offers — study

Jobseekers queue for an interview at the job fair organized by the local government inside a mall in Marikina City as part of their observance of Labor Day on May 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — For every three employed Filipinos, two are already eyeing a new job, or making the move, according to a recent study.

The survey, conducted by global professional services firm Aon in August 2024, examined employee sentiments across 23 countries, including the Philippines. It focused on workers in firms or organizations with more than 500 employees.

Of the total respondents worldwide, 263 were Filipinos, making up about 3% of the study’s participants aged 18 to 64. Among them, at least 168 expressed plans to leave their current jobs or consider doing so within the next 12 months.

Aon said this finding underscores the urgency for businesses to develop strategies that encourage employees to stay amid intense competition for skilled workers.

What draws Filipinos to a job?

When it comes to job decisions, 66% of Filipino workers prioritize compensation and perks, citing above-average pay and meaningful benefits as key factors in accepting a job.

Topping their list of valued benefits are medical coverage, paid time off, work-life balance programs, career development and retirement savings.

This preference is held across all age groups. It was only the Gen Zs, or those born between 1997 and 2012, who added life and disability insurance as a priority.

Most respondents, or 4 in 5 Filipinos, meanwhile, said they would be willing to give up existing benefits in exchange for a more personalized package that considers even their unique needs and circumstances.

Pay perceptions. Despite this, 60% of respondents believe their current pay is fair compared to similar roles in their industry. However, 20% remain skeptical about their employer’s commitment to fair compensation, including gender pay equality.

Culture. Beyond salary and incentives, workplace culture also matters to Filipinos. About a quarter of respondents said a “fun” work environment plays a major role in their decision to stay or leave.

Flexible work. On top of culture, about one-fifth of Filipino workers also put a premium on employer support for their well-being, flexible work arrangements and recognition of individual achievements.

Skills development. The survey found that about 15% of Filipino employees feel their employers fall short in investing in skill development, providing adequate training and supporting their professional growth.

This comes despite nearly half of respondents saying they are highly motivated to learn new skills to “stay relevant.”

What can employers do?

The study advised businesses and organizations to take a proactive approach to evolving employee expectations, regulations, technology and economic conditions rather than merely reacting to changes.

One example they could take is strengthening workforce resilience and adaptability through upskilling and preparing their employees for artificial intelligence.

Aside from fostering a culture of belonging and fairness, employers are also encouraged to “develop talent strategies that appeal to future generations.”

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), about 50.19 million Filipinos were employed as of December 2024. This marks a decline of about 330,000 Filipinos with jobs compared to the same period in 2023.

Similar to the Philippines, at least 60% of employee respondents in Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, the United Kingdom, the United States, India and Ireland also expressed were considering or actively seeking new job opportunities.

Countries where less than 60% of employees looking to make the job changes include Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Colombia, China, Chile and Canada.