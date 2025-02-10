^

Feb. 11 fuel price rollback: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene see slight drop

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 10:25am
An attendant counts money after filling up a motorcycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect a fuel price rollback starting Tuesday, February 11, marking the third consecutive week of cuts for diesel and kerosene.

Oil firms announced on Monday, February 10, a slight reduction in fuel prices: gasoline and diesel will drop by P0.10 per liter, while kerosene will decrease by P0.30 per liter.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, CleanFuel and Caltex have released updates on the price adjustments in separate advisories.

A larger price rollback took effect on February 4, with kerosene prices dropping by P0.90 per liter and diesel by P1.15. Gasoline, however, saw an increase of P0.70 per liter. 

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) attributed the decline to the United States government's push to boost production with pro-drilling policies and lower oil prices.

The previous rollback was also due to “easing geopolitical stress in Gaza,” DOE said. 

In Metro Manila, the prevailing retail prices per liter of petroleum products from February 4 to February 10 were:

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P70.97
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P70.80
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P59.55
  • Diesel - P61.40
  • Diesel Plus - P59.80
  • Kersone - P73.87

With this week’s adjustments, the total net increase for 2025 stands at P3.25 per liter for gasoline, P3.55 per liter for diesel and P2.60 per liter for kerosene.

