Regulate MC taxi,industry for public safety

As the 19th Congress nears its conclusion, it will be remembered for the successful passage of numerous bills that aim to benefit millions of Filipinos. However, one measure that is increasingly being urged to be prioritized and accelerated is the legalization and regulation of motorcycle taxis (MC taxis) nationwide.

The Senate continues to deliberate on this, and many groups have called for its approval, given the industry’s vital role as a lifeline for thousands of motorists and passengers in the country. The spotlight is on the lawmakers now, and I believe this is an opportune time to highlight that passenger safety and the welfare of riders must be prioritized in the regulatory discussions.

MC taxis have become an increasingly popular alternative to traffic congestion and gaps in public transportation. However, the growth of the industry brings forward a heightened responsibility to ensure that safety standards are upheld and met for all stakeholders – passengers and riders alike.

During the recent Senate deliberations on this matter, it was revealed that a motorcycle taxi company had onboarded driver partners who lack the necessary professional licenses. This issue has raised the discussion on the importance of stricter regulation and more rigorous screening. In response, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a warning to the ride-hailing platform for allegedly onboarding some 100 riders lacking the required professional driver’s license.

A study by the International Transport Forum further highlighted the safety risks of motorcycle taxis, with data showing that in 2022, nearly half of the fatalities caused by road accidents in Metro Manila involved motorcycle riders.

Reports such as these highlight the pressing need to regulate the MC taxi industry for the benefit of both passengers and riders alike. Our lawmakers and the LTFRB should immediately address gaps in the regulation of the MC taxi industry to ensure that only qualified drivers are allowed to ferry passengers and that ride-hailing platforms are held responsible for upholding proper labor and safety standards.

It is incumbent upon all ride-hailing platforms, including MC taxi companies, to ensure that their driver partners are equipped with proper professional licenses and receive appropriate safety training. Moreover, these companies should be strictly regulated to ensure adherence to labor standards so that riders are fairly treated and compensated.

Strict penalties should be implemented not only for riders with infractions but also for ride-hailing platforms that violate labor rules and allow unsafe practices.

The urgency of a regulatory framework for this cannot be overemphasized, especially considering the economic contributions of the transport network vehicle service sector (TNVS), of which MC taxis are a part.

A 2023 study conducted by the Center for Research and Communication of the University of Asia & the Pacific showed that the TNVS and delivery sector contributed around P37 billion to P165.6 billion to the country’s gross domestic product from 2019 to 2021.

To ensure that the MC taxi industry continues to contribute to the economy, it is crucial that our lawmakers and the LTFRB collaborate closely and seamlessly to create a regulatory environment that empowers and ensures the welfare of all stakeholders, including passengers, riders and ride-hailing platforms. Such a regulatory framework should safeguard passenger safety, ensure the welfare of riders and preserve the economic contributions of the MC taxi industry within the country’s broader transportation sector.

Filipino commuters- majority of whom are hardworking citizens- deserve nothing less than safe, affordable and comfortable transportation options. Our government is responsible for providing an enabling environment for this.

And with more Filipinos using motorcycle taxis as an alternative transportation option, the government needs to ensure that this industry operates safely and responsibly. Only through strict enforcement of safety standards and labor rules can the MC taxi industry continue to become an active contributor to the economy in a way that serves the best interests of all stakeholders.