^

Business

ALI launches open streets initiative in Cavite estate

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2025 | 12:00am
ALI launches open streets initiative in Cavite estate
In a statement, Ayala Land said the initiative transforming major roads of Vermosa into vibrant, car-free zones every weekend, starting on Jan. 18 until Feb. 23.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has launched an open streets initiative for its Vermosa estate in Imus, Cavite, which aims to create safe spaces for physical activities and social interaction.

In a statement, Ayala Land said the initiative transforming major roads of Vermosa into vibrant, car-free zones every weekend, starting on Jan. 18 until Feb. 23.

The program particularly closes portions of Vermosa Boulevard, Champions Loop, and Olympic Drive to vehicular traffic, encouraging Caviteños and visitors to reclaim the streets for cycling, running, and community convergence.

ALI said the initiative aligns perfectly with Vermosa’s vision of fostering a dynamic, health-conscious community and espousing a life of overall wellness.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Open Streets’ to our Vermosa and Cavite community. This initiative embodies Vermosa estate and Ayala Land’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and strengthening community bonds,” said May Rodriguez, VP and senior project development head of Ayala Land Estates group.

“By transforming our streets to lively, car-free, pedestrian spaces, we’re not just encouraging physical activity, we’re also opening opportunities for neighbors to connect and families to enjoy quality time together,” Rodriguez said.

ALI said the Vermosa Open Streets program is a natural extension of Vermosa’s existing world-class facilities, including the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH), Athlete’s House and the soon-to-be-completed Athletics Center Dugout.

It said that AVSH has long been envisioned to be the premier training ground of amateur and professional athletes and the preferred venue for national and international sports events in the Philippines.

The sports hub is also open to the public who wish to train or do their sports activities at their own pace.

ALI corporate and estate marketing and communications group head Chrissy Roa said that by making its streets more accessible for exercise and recreation, Vermosa is taking a proactive step towards community wellness.

“Vermosa Open Streets is more than just a weekend activity, it’s a testament to Ayala Land’s vision of creating communities that are forward-thinking, sustainable, and environmentally conscious,” Roa said.

Beyond promoting physical activity, Vermosa Open Streets will feature a variety of community-building activities, including roller-skating, painting, pocket fitness classes, group classes, and food and retail booths.

ALI said these events would feature the backdrop of Vermosa’s extensive green spaces, including landscaped parks and the Vermosa Greenway to further enhance communing with nature.

Moreover, the property developer said the Vermosa Open Streets initiative is expected to attract visitors from neighboring towns, showcasing Vermosa’s appeal as a modern, sustainable community.

“With its strategic location near major roadways and with notable recreational and institutional establishments such as Ayala Malls Vermosa and the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus, the estate is poised to become a weekend destination for those seeking an active, enriching experience,” ALI said.

It added that Vermosa is also committed to safety and wellbeing, with essential facilities such as the Cavite Red Cross, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and the Imus Government Center situated within the estate.

Vermosa Open Streets is inspired by Car-Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue, the first Car-Free Sundays initiative in the Philippines. Launched by Ayala Land and Make It Makati in September 2023, this initiative has become a model for similar activities nationwide.

The 752-hectare Vermosa is ALI’s sixth largest estate. With its existing and upcoming residential, commercial, and recreational developments, Vermosa is fast shaping up to be a self-sustaining estate that promises steady foot traffic, a diverse customer base, and an environment conducive to raising families and expanding businesses.

AYALA LAND INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The government will commence its plan to move turboprops out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
P30 billion released for pension of military, uniformed personnel

P30 billion released for pension of military, uniformed personnel

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management approved the release of P30.409 billion for the pension of military and uniformed...
Business
fbtw
Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration

Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration

By Alex Pigman | 10 hours ago
Tech billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were given prime positions at Donald Trump's inauguration...
Business
fbtw
Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

14 hours ago
Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, marking...
Business
fbtw
DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output

DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) will roll out a P85.2-million chicken layer program this year that seeks to boost egg production...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clark ready to host more island flights

Clark ready to host more island flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The private operator of the Clark International Airport is prepared to accommodate more flights as a result of the impending...
Business
fbtw
IPO proceeds to fund lending, global expansion &ndash; GCash

IPO proceeds to fund lending, global expansion – GCash

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
E-wallet giant GCash will spend the proceeds from its initial public offering on expanding the lending business and speeding...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to tap P75 billion credit facility

Meralco to tap P75 billion credit facility

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co. is borrowing up to P75 billion this week from a consortium of the...
Business
fbtw
Asialink Group targets P2.2 billion income this year

Asialink Group targets P2.2 billion income this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Asialink Group of Companies is targeting a net income of at least P2.2 billion this year as it banks on robust economic...
Business
fbtw
Retail price growth in NCR picks up in December

Retail price growth in NCR picks up in December

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Retail price growth of goods in Metro Manila rose in December 2024 from the previous month due mainly to the slower decline...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with