ALI launches open streets initiative in Cavite estate

In a statement, Ayala Land said the initiative transforming major roads of Vermosa into vibrant, car-free zones every weekend, starting on Jan. 18 until Feb. 23.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has launched an open streets initiative for its Vermosa estate in Imus, Cavite, which aims to create safe spaces for physical activities and social interaction.

The program particularly closes portions of Vermosa Boulevard, Champions Loop, and Olympic Drive to vehicular traffic, encouraging Caviteños and visitors to reclaim the streets for cycling, running, and community convergence.

ALI said the initiative aligns perfectly with Vermosa’s vision of fostering a dynamic, health-conscious community and espousing a life of overall wellness.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Open Streets’ to our Vermosa and Cavite community. This initiative embodies Vermosa estate and Ayala Land’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and strengthening community bonds,” said May Rodriguez, VP and senior project development head of Ayala Land Estates group.

“By transforming our streets to lively, car-free, pedestrian spaces, we’re not just encouraging physical activity, we’re also opening opportunities for neighbors to connect and families to enjoy quality time together,” Rodriguez said.

ALI said the Vermosa Open Streets program is a natural extension of Vermosa’s existing world-class facilities, including the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH), Athlete’s House and the soon-to-be-completed Athletics Center Dugout.

It said that AVSH has long been envisioned to be the premier training ground of amateur and professional athletes and the preferred venue for national and international sports events in the Philippines.

The sports hub is also open to the public who wish to train or do their sports activities at their own pace.

ALI corporate and estate marketing and communications group head Chrissy Roa said that by making its streets more accessible for exercise and recreation, Vermosa is taking a proactive step towards community wellness.

“Vermosa Open Streets is more than just a weekend activity, it’s a testament to Ayala Land’s vision of creating communities that are forward-thinking, sustainable, and environmentally conscious,” Roa said.

Beyond promoting physical activity, Vermosa Open Streets will feature a variety of community-building activities, including roller-skating, painting, pocket fitness classes, group classes, and food and retail booths.

ALI said these events would feature the backdrop of Vermosa’s extensive green spaces, including landscaped parks and the Vermosa Greenway to further enhance communing with nature.

Moreover, the property developer said the Vermosa Open Streets initiative is expected to attract visitors from neighboring towns, showcasing Vermosa’s appeal as a modern, sustainable community.

“With its strategic location near major roadways and with notable recreational and institutional establishments such as Ayala Malls Vermosa and the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus, the estate is poised to become a weekend destination for those seeking an active, enriching experience,” ALI said.

It added that Vermosa is also committed to safety and wellbeing, with essential facilities such as the Cavite Red Cross, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and the Imus Government Center situated within the estate.

Vermosa Open Streets is inspired by Car-Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue, the first Car-Free Sundays initiative in the Philippines. Launched by Ayala Land and Make It Makati in September 2023, this initiative has become a model for similar activities nationwide.

The 752-hectare Vermosa is ALI’s sixth largest estate. With its existing and upcoming residential, commercial, and recreational developments, Vermosa is fast shaping up to be a self-sustaining estate that promises steady foot traffic, a diverse customer base, and an environment conducive to raising families and expanding businesses.