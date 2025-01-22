Reader calls out BIR

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is being called out by a reader for misleading the public into thinking that the agency will perform exceptionally well in its revenue collection for 2024 when, in fact, the anonymous reader said, the BIR had actually lowered its 2024 target and did not point this out when it came out recently with a press release that the emerging full-year tax collection figures for 2024 would “definitely reach the P2.848-trillion mark.”

The BIR still has to finalize the actual tax collections by mid-February this year. As of end-November last year, the agency’s revenue was reported at P2.667 trillion, which is supposed to be 93.64 percent of the full-year target.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. was quoted as saying that his agency’s 2024 performance could be “the first time in 20 years that the BIR achieved its goal.” The agency’s good collection performance for last year, Lumagui was quoted as saying, is due to “our dedication to good governance reforms, manifested by our shift to a taxpayer-oriented agency,” which led to the increased voluntary compliance of taxpayers.

In a reaction to my column last Friday, Jan. 16, on tax cheats, the anonymous reader noted the discrepancy in news articles that trumpeted the BIR’s expected 2024 collection performance. The reader cited RMO 11-2024 issued on March 13, 2024 in which the BIR – per the General Appropriations Act (GAA) – set the revenue target at P3.055 trillion.

However, this target was subsequently revised downward by the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) in July 2024 and implemented in RMO 29-2024, which was issued on July 8, 2024, and the goal of the BIR was revised to P3.046 trillion.

Perhaps the office of Commissioner Lumagui would like to enlighten this columnist and the public on the revenue agency’s actual 2024 revenue collection target.

Good day Commissioner Lumagui!

Philippines to host ASEAN tourism forum

The Philippines, represented by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, has formally accepted the chairmanship of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 during a ceremonial handover held at the Johor International Convention Center in Malaysia last Monday, Jan. 20.

The symbolic gavel was handed over to Secretary Frasco by Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, marking the Philippines’ commitment to host the event.

The ATF is set to include the highly anticipated ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting which will convene in Cebu in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the preparatory meetings leading to the gathering in ASEAN will be held in Manila and Boracay.

“As the Philippines takes on the chairmanship of ASEAN 2026, I invite you to join us in the Philippines for the 29th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu on January 2026. It will be an opportunity not just to discuss policies, but to witness firsthand the immense potential for sustainable tourism growth in the region,” Secretary Frasco said.

She highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people, along with the rich culture and stunning natural beauty that Cebu has to offer.

Secretary Frasco took the opportunity to emphasize that “Cebu is a hallmark of unity – evincing what can happen when communities, businesses, and governments come together to create a tourism model that is both profitable and responsible.”

She added that “the Philippines, with its spirit of hospitality and deep sense of community, stands ready to open its pristine shores to all of you, where we will write a new chapter of the ASEAN story: a legacy of unity, sustainability, and prosperity for all.”

Aside from the ASEAN meetings, a TRAVEX trade show, and various conferences will also be hosted by the Philippines as part of the ATF 2026.

The Philippines’ upcoming hosting of the ATF follows the country’s successful mounting of the 36th UN Tourism Joint Commission Meeting for the Asia Pacific and South Asia, as well as the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

Alongside her participation in the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025, Secretary Frasco served as vice chair at the 28th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, which was attended by tourism ministers from ASEAN member-states Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Timor Leste and Vietnam, as well as representatives from Russia, Japan, India and South Korea.

As the lead country coordinator for the development of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan (ATSP) Post-2025, Secretary Frasco presented updates and recommendations to fellow ministers aimed at fostering a tourism sector that drives equitable and sustainable economic growth for all.

“The ATSP envisions a tourism landscape that not only stimulates economic progress but does so in a manner that is equitable and sustainable. Our focus extends beyond quantity to quality – prioritizing convenience and safety in tourism, promoting longer stays and increased spending, all while safeguarding our natural resources and honoring our heritage and culture,” she said.

She reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to work with its ASEAN neighbors to build a sustainable tourism industry, “where tourism is not only about counting visitors, but also measuring their spending, contributions, and impact upon our communities, driven by the primordial principle of preserving the unique cultures and ecosystems that make the ASEAN a truly special place to visit.”

Frasco called ASEAN a family that is “united by a shared vision for the mutual prosperity of our nations, we perpetuate the notion that tourism is a force for good: transforming lives, sustaining livelihoods, forging friendships, creating memories etched in the hearts of all who come upon our streets and shores.”