New Megaworld townships to launch in Luzon, Visayas

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Megaworld is poised to develop these new townships covering more than 300 hectares of land in key growth areas in Luzon and Visayas.
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld Corp. is expanding its portfolio of integrated developments outside Metro Manila with at least two more townships planned for launch this year.

Megaworld is poised to develop these new townships covering more than 300 hectares of land in key growth areas in Luzon and Visayas.

“As we work toward helping cities grow their local economies and provide job opportunities, we are focused on further expanding our township portfolio in the regions. These two townships have expansive land areas which will further boost our land bank,” Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

Megaworld has a portfolio of master-planned integrated urban townships, integrated lifestyle communities and lifestyle estates across the country.

In 2024, it launched four new townships with a total land area of more than 300 hectares, almost similar to what will be launched this year.

Megaworld ended 2024 with a total 35 townships in line with the celebration of its 35 years in the Philippine real estate industry.

Of its total township portfolio, 16 are in Luzon, six in the Visayas and two in Mindanao.

“Aligned with Alliance Global Group’s vision on tourism, many of these Megaworld townships are drivers of tourism in their respective locations. We build hotels, museums, resorts, malls, sports and leisure facilities and many other attractions within our townships to support our country’s tourism industry,” said Kevin Tan, president and CEO of Alliance Global Group, the parent company of Megaworld.

