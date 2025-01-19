Waterfront Manila reopening delayed anew

Listed Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., which is a 55.7-percent owned subsidiary of Waterfront Philippines Inc., said that the reopening of the hotel would be executed in three carefully planned phases to ensure a seamless transition and deliver an exceptional guest experience.

MANILA, Philippines — The scheduled reopening of the Waterfront Manila Hotel and Casino, formerly known as Manila Pavilion Hotel, has been delayed anew due to construction challenges.

Listed Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., which is a 55.7-percent owned subsidiary of Waterfront Philippines Inc., said that the reopening of the hotel would be executed in three carefully planned phases to ensure a seamless transition and deliver an exceptional guest experience.

The first phase, which will focus on completing the podium which includes public areas such as the lobby, select food and beverage outlets and the casino, is slated in the first quarter of 2026.

Acesite said that a soft opening is planned during the first phase.

By late third quarter of 2026, additional guest amenities and facilities will be introduced as part of the second phase. The third and final phase, meanwhile, is targeted in the first quarter of 2027.

Acesite said the third phase would complete the remaining hotel rooms and general amenities, marking the full reopening of the property.

“Structural integrity is a vital prerequisite for the progress of other trades and the overall success of the project. While the projected timeline has been conservatively estimated to account for the current scope and complexity of retrofitting work, efforts are ongoing to reassess these requirements and explore opportunities to optimize the schedule through effective phasing and task sequencing,” the company said.

Acesite was previously expecting to complete the first phase of the reconstruction by the fourth quarter of 2024. The second phase of the project, meanwhile, was targeted to be finished by the second quarter of 2025, while the third and final phase by the fourth quarter this year.

Acesite said the construction delays and phased reopening of the hotel arose from a combination of unforeseen challenges encountered during redevelopment and reconstruction.

“These challenges include technical difficulties, adjustments to the project scope to enhance facilities and logistical hurdles such as sourcing specialized materials and equipment. Many of these issues surfaced during the construction process due to the decision to retain the original structure and shell of the building that is over 50 years old as a cost-saving measure,” the company said.

“Site-specific challenges further complicate the process, particularly the need to address structural reinforcements and adapt to the condition of the existing foundation. During construction, damaged tendons were discovered, requiring replacement and additional reinforcement,” it said.

To maintain the highest standards of quality and safety, Acesite said the developments necessitated a comprehensive reassessment of the project timeline.

“Despite these unforeseen challenges, the additional reinforcements are critical to ensuring the long-term safety and well-being of all building occupants, including both guests and employees,” it said.

Waterfront Manila Hotel and Casino is located in United Nations Avenue corner Maria Orosa Street in Ermita, Manila.

In 2018, a fire broke out in the hotel property damaging the podium and hotel building and suspending its hotel operations.

Reconstruction and restoration of the podium and the hotel buildings commenced in the same year but the project completion has been extended due to some delays.