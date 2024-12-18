Long-time Bloomberry president and COO retires

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp. president and COO Thomas Arasi has stepped down after a little over a decade of leading the listed casino and resort developer of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.

Bloomberry, in a stock exchange filing said that Arasi has retired effective yesterday due to personal reasons.

He has also retired as a member of the board of directors of Bloomberry and Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. as well as from all positions in other subsidiaries.

Arasi has been president and COO of Bloomberry since 2013.

Prior to Bloomberry, he served as president and chief executive officer of Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd. from 2009 to 2011.

He also held senior positions with InterContinental Hotels Group as president of three major divisions and was formerly the president of Tishman Hotel Corp.

Arasi is a graduate of Cornell University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration.

Bloomberry, the owner and operator of the Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Solaire Resort North and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino, has yet to name Arasi’s replacement.