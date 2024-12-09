MSD Philippines gets Great Place to Work certification

MANILA, Philippines — MSD Philippines was recently awarded the Great Place to Work® certification, in recognition of the company’s success in fostering a purpose-driven, inclusive, united and empowering work environment where employees feel valued and engaged.

The certification reflects the feedback of MSD’s employees, with 89 percent affirming that “taking everything into account, MSD is a great place to work,” and 96 percent expressing pride in working at MSD. The certification also highlights MSD Philippines’ dedication to nurturing a positive workplace culture and commitment to enhancing the well-being of its workforce.

MSD, known globally for its innovative contributions to healthcare, places an equally strong emphasis on supporting its employees through various initiatives aimed to promote health and well-being, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The certification underscores MSD Philippines’ focus on creating an environment where employees thrive both professionally and personally.

“Achieving Great Place to Work certification highlights MSD Philippines’ success in building a workplace where employees are proud to belong. This certification reflects the collective effort of MSD’s leadership and employees in cultivating an environment of respect, empowerment, and mutual support,” said Andreas Riedel, president and managing director, Human Health, MSD Philippines. “Our people are our most valuable asset. We are honored to receive this certification and we remain committed to nurturing a workplace that inspires, supports and celebrates every employee.”