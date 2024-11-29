^

Landbank launches loan facility for emergencies

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  Government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) is introducing a new loan facility aimed at offering financial assistance to pensioners and government employees particularly for emergency expenses.

Landbank said its Pension and Emergency Relief (PeER) Loan Facility offers loans between P20,000 and P100,000 at an affordable interest rate of 10 percent per annum.

The new loan facility seeks to provide a lifeline for borrowers for their emergency expenses, medical needs  and other urgent financial requirements.

“We are committed to expanding our accessible services for our diverse clientele, including extending financial relief during critical circumstances. The new PeER Loan Facility provides timely financial assistance tailored to help them in times of urgent need,” Landbank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz said.

The PeER loan facility offers two loan options, particularly the pension loan and the emergency relief loan.

The pension loan is offered to qualified clients with Landbank pension accounts while the emergency relief loan, is available to regular government employees with Landbank payroll accounts and at least one year of service.

“The PeER Loan Facility is part of Landbank’s continuing commitment to promote financial security and resilience, empowering clients to better manage unforeseen expenses with confidence,” Landbank said.

Interested borrowers can apply for the PeER Loan at any Landbank branch or by contacting the bank’s customer service hotline.

Landbank is the largest development financial institution in the country, promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation and sustainable national development.

With  presence in 82 provinces in the country, the bank is committed to providing accessible and responsive financial solutions to empower Filipinos from the countryside to countrywide.

