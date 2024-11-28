^

Business

SMIC bankrolls P115 billion anew for 2025 capex

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 28, 2024 | 12:00am
SMIC bankrolls P115 billion anew for 2025 capex
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is expected to spend as much as P115 billion again for its capital expenditures next year to support its growth initiatives.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is expected to spend as much as P115 billion again for its capital expenditures next year to support its growth initiatives.

Erwin Pato, executive vice president for treasury, finance and planning at SMIC, said the group is likely to allocate a similar amount of capex for 2025 as it did this year.

“It will be around the same as this year, more or less,”  he said.

SMIC has earmarked up to P115 billion for its capex this year for the continuing expansion of its various businesses.

SMIC has an existing euro medium term note (EMTN) that is available to the company as a funding option.

“The EMTN we have is a program. So what that means is it will allow us to access the markets when the windows are available for us. So that can be anytime. Because when we look at funding, we ask ourselves how do we access the most efficient. So it’s not really pre-planned. It is really when the market is most efficient,” Pato said.

Last May, SMIC and SM Prime established a $3 billion multi-issuer EMTN program which will allow the companies to tap the offshore bond market to fund their continued growth and expansion.

SMIC raised $500 million from the first tranche of its EMTN program last July, marking its largest offshore bond issuance since 2014.

Pato said the group continues to see a strong growth potential for its logistics and renewable energy businesses.

Aside from geothermal, he said SMIC is also open to venturing to other types of renewable energy projects.

“Whatever makes sense. The approach that we do is where we will be most effective,” Pato said.

“Clean energy is a space that we’re looking at. That has a lot of potential,” he said.

Philippine Geothermal Production Co., which is under SMIC’s portfolio investments, currently has ongoing exploration activities in five new geothermal contract areas which can add up to 250 to 400 megawatts of capacity.

SMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Philippine economy may zoom to its fastest pace since 2018 and lead the Southeast Asian region in growth next year, financial...
Business
fbtw
DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking at securing at least $2 billion (about P118 billion) in foreign financing next...
Business
fbtw
Smart, NTC collaborate vs use of fake cell towers

Smart, NTC collaborate vs use of fake cell towers

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Smart Communications Inc., PLDT’s wireless unit, is working with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to...
Business
fbtw
Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

1 day ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, along...
Business
fbtw
Philippines inclusion in JP Morgan index under review

Philippines inclusion in JP Morgan index under review

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Philippines remains under consideration for inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index for Emerging Markets (GBI-EM),...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines bond market grows at faster pace

Philippines bond market grows at faster pace

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Growth in the Philippine bond market picked up pace in the third quarter from the previous three-month period as both government...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz infrastructure ready to take over Bohol-Panglao airport

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, expects to sign by the end of the year the concession agreement for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, setting the stage for its planned...
Business
fbtw

Upskilling, ease of doing business remain businessmen’s top concerns

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Upskilling the workforce in light of technological developments and improving the ease of doing business are important concerns for businesses that need to be addressed, according to the Management Association of...
Business
fbtw
Sugar alternatives to be slapped with import clearance fees

Sugar alternatives to be slapped with import clearance fees

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is inching closer to imposing import clearance fees on sweeteners like glucose and fructose...
Business
fbtw

Globe elected to GSMA board

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has marked a significant milestone with its election to the prestigious board of the GSMA, a global organization of mobile network operators.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with