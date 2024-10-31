^

Business

STI earnings soar on higher enrollment, cost management

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2024 | 12:00am
STI earnings soar on higher enrollment, cost management
A facade of STI College's Ortigas-Cainta branch in this photo from their website
sti.edu

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of STI Education Systems Holdings Inc. soared by more than half for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 on the back of higher enrollment and efficient cost management across its schools.

The owner of the largest network of private schools in the country reported an 84-percent surge in its net income to P1.6 billion during the review period from the previous year’s P873.8 million.

Gross revenues reached P4.7 billion for the fiscal year, up by 38 percent from P3.4 billion in 2023 due primarily to higher enrollment numbers which resulted in a P1.2-billion increase in tuition and other school fees.

STI Holdings saw enrollment for the school year 2023 to 2024 jump by 27 percent to 119,543 from 94,312 in the previous school year.

Its schools, likewise, registered a 35-percent rise in new students, with 55,982 enrollees joining for the current school year.

Enrollment at STI Education Services Group, which operates 63 campuses nationwide, grew by 27 percent year-on-year, with 103,982 students across its owned and franchised schools.

STI West Negros University in Bacolod City reached 13,328 students for school year 2023 to 2024, while iACADEMY maintained a solid presence with 2,233 enrollees.

As part of its continuing investments in infrastructure development across its campuses, STI Holdings said it recently completed the construction of the School of Basic Education building at STI West Negros University alongside the construction of new buildings in STI Ortigas-Cainta and STI Lipa.

Also completed were classroom expansion and renovation projects at various STI Education Services Group-owned schools.

“These projects are part of the group’s ongoing efforts to enhance the learning environment for students and faculty,” STI Holdings said.

STI Education Services Group likewise introduced sustainability initiatives such as the installation of solar panels on several campuses, reduction of its its carbon footprint and managing operational costs more efficiently.

Two key properties in Tanauan, Batangas and South Park District in Muntinlupa City were also secured by the company to house future academic centers.

“The establishment of new campuses is part of STI’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in key cities across the Philippines, providing more students with access to high-quality education,” the company said.

vuukle comment

STI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
In the wake of Severe Tropical Storm 'Kristine' (international name: Trami), Metro Manila markets are seeing a surge in retail...
Business
fbtw
Philippines&rsquo; debt hits P15.89 trillion for September 2024

Philippines’ debt hits P15.89 trillion for September 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The national government’s debt now stands at P15.89 trillion as of the end of September 2024, the Bureau of Treasury...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. has estimated around P16 billion worth of refunds to consumers once the Energy Regulatory...
Business
fbtw
2,000 jobs to be created as major distribution hub opens in Laguna, says Marcos

2,000 jobs to be created as major distribution hub opens in Laguna, says Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
At least 2,000 jobs can be expected from a newly-opened logistics hub in Calamba, Laguna, according to President Ferdinand...
Business
fbtw

Is democracy in peril?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
In less than a week, the United States will hold its presidential election, possibly one of the most consequential in its history.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGCOR profit doubles to P10 billion

PAGCOR profit doubles to P10 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Earnings of state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. almost doubled to P10 billion from January to September, driven...
Business
fbtw
BIR seizes illicit cigarettes with P637 million tax liabilities

BIR seizes illicit cigarettes with P637 million tax liabilities

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The trade and sale of illicit cigarettes continue to be a government problem with the Bureau of Internal Revenue confiscating...
Business
fbtw
Globe picked as Philippines partner for Malaysia-US cable system

Globe picked as Philippines partner for Malaysia-US cable system

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. will serve as the Philippine partner for an undersea cable system that would run for more than 19,000 kilometers...
Business
fbtw

Arellano named new CIBI CEO

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
CIBI Information Inc., the country’s pioneering local credit bureau, has announced the appointment of Pia Arellano as its new president and chief executive officer to lead its next phase of growth and inn...
Business
fbtw

Triple P Sustainability Awards fetes Metro Pacific

1 hour ago
The International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, in partnership with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club, celebrated outstanding internal communication efforts at the inaugural Triple P Sustainability...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with