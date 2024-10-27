Power back for majority of customers affected by â€˜Kristineâ€™â€” Meralco

^

Business

Power back for majority of customers affected by ‘Kristine’— Meralco

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 2:04pm
Meralco linemen working to restore power after Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Meralco via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Power services have been restored to most of the customers affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said.

In a statement on Sunday, October 27, Meralco reported that approximately 6,000 customers are still experiencing service interruptions with most of the remaining affected areas located in certain regions of Cavite and Laguna.

This is a significant decrease compared with the previously recorded 535,000 customers affected last Thursday.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. Our crews and personnel will not stop until power service has been restored to the remaining affected customers, as we target full restoration within the day,” Meralco’s head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement.

Zaldarriaga noted that Meralco is staying vigilant with the arrival of Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey).

As of 11 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Leon continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

ELECTRICITY

KRISTINE

MERALCO

POWER INTERRUPTION
