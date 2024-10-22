LIST: Flights canceled on October 22 due to 'Kristine'

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Tuesday, October 22, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced that several of its flights coming to and from Manila and Cebu airports have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 10 a.m., Kristine's center of the eye was estimated at 335 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.7°North, 127.3°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 80 kph, and central pressure of 994 hPa

Here are the canceled flights as of 12 p.m.; October 22:

Oct. 22, 2024

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6118: Naga – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6197/6198: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6548/6549: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu

5J 172/173: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

Oct. 23, 2024

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

Oct. 24, 2024

5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Rosette Adel