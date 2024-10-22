LIST: Flights canceled on October 22 due to 'Kristine'
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Tuesday, October 22, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).
In an advisory, budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced that several of its flights coming to and from Manila and Cebu airports have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 10 a.m., Kristine's center of the eye was estimated at 335 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.7°North, 127.3°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 80 kph, and central pressure of 994 hPa
Here are the canceled flights as of 12 p.m.; October 22:
Oct. 22, 2024
- DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6118: Naga – Manila
- DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
- DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
- DG 6197/6198: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
- DG 6548/6549: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu
- 5J 172/173: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
- 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila
Oct. 23, 2024
- DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila
- DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
- 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila
Oct. 24, 2024
- 5J 504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila
—Rosette Adel
