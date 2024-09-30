^

Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting October 1

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 5:36pm
This photo shows a gasoline attendant holding a gasoline pump.
Artemio A. Dumlao / File

MANILA, Philippines — Diesel fuel will contain 1% more coconut methyl ester (CME), a biodiesel, starting Oct. 1, 2024, increasing the blend from 2% to 3%, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced. 

The energy department on Monday, September 30, said this will improve mileage, offset potential oil price hikes, support local coconut farmers and utilize cleaner energy sources. 

“To promote economic growth, foster environmental stewardship, and support cleaner energy utilization, the implementation of a 3% coco methyl ester blend in all diesel fuel sold nationwide will take effect on 01 October 2024,” it said in a press release.

More coconuts. According to the DOE, raising the CME content by 1% will require 900 million coconuts to produce 100 to 120 million liters of CME. 

“This increase in the CME blend is expected to benefit coconut farmers, biodiesel producers, and other stakeholders in the coconut industry,” the agency added.

CME is derived from coconut oil and serves as a biodiesel, a renewable type of fuel. 

While blending CME with diesel does not make the fuel fully renewable, as it still contains petroleum, it can help reduce the reliance on pure petroleum.

More mileage. The energy department also said that there will be a slight increase in mileage, from 10 kilometers per liter of the CME-mixed diesel fuel to nearly 11 kilometers.  

This was based on DOE’s on-road testing covering 30,000 kilometers, where a 5% CME blend improved mileage or fuel efficiency by 10%. In other words, one can use less fuel to travel slightly longer distances.  

Increase biofuel content. The DOE added that the increased use of coconut-based biodiesel is part of its long-term plan to reach a 5% CME blend by October 2026, with a 1% rise each year.

“The CME blend will further increase to 4% by 01 October 2025 and to 5% by 01 October 2026,” it said. 

Offset pump prices. With a 1% increase in CME blend, the energy department estimates that consumers can save about P0.50 per liter, based on the average diesel pump price of P54.70 during the week of September 24 to 30.

“These savings are expected to offset any potential increase in pump prices due to the 1% rise in the CME blend,” DOE said. 

Motorists, however, should also anticipate higher fuel prices starting October 1 because of escalating tensions in the Middle East. 

This marks the second consecutive week of rising fuel prices. 

