Oil price hike to welcome October

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 4:41pm
Oil price hike to welcome October
This photo shows a picture of an oil pump.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect higher fuel prices beginning October 1. 

In separate advisories, PTT Philippines, Cleanfuel, and more oil firms announced the following fuel price adjustments. 

  • Gasoline: Up by P0.45/ liter
  • Diesel: Up by P0.90/ liter
  • Kerosine: Up by P0.30/ liter

Caltex, Shell, Seaoil, Jetti Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Unioil will implement the oil price hike at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel will implement fuel price increase at 4 a.m. on the same day. 

This is the second week in a row that fuel prices have increased. 

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau has attributed this price hike due to growing tensions in the Middle East after Israel attacked Lebanon.

OIL HIKE

OIL PRICE
