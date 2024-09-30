Oil price hike to welcome October

This photo shows a picture of an oil pump.

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect higher fuel prices beginning October 1.

In separate advisories, PTT Philippines, Cleanfuel, and more oil firms announced the following fuel price adjustments.

Gasoline: Up by P0.45/ liter

Diesel: Up by P0.90/ liter

Kerosine: Up by P0.30/ liter

Caltex, Shell, Seaoil, Jetti Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Unioil will implement the oil price hike at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel will implement fuel price increase at 4 a.m. on the same day.

This is the second week in a row that fuel prices have increased.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau has attributed this price hike due to growing tensions in the Middle East after Israel attacked Lebanon.