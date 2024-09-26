^

Business

Government plans to unload stake in Semirara

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Government plans to unload stake in Semirara
On the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines general membership meeting on Tuesday, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Domini Velasquez said the government is aggressively pursuing non-tax revenues through privatization.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government is planning to unload its 145.6 million shares in Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) in a bid to boost its non-tax revenues through privatization.

On the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines general membership meeting on Tuesday, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Domini Velasquez said the government is aggressively pursuing non-tax revenues through privatization.

Velasquez said that the Department of Finance (DOF) has a long list of assets eyed for privatization over the course of the Marcos administration.

He said one of these assets is the government’s 145.61 million shares in SMPC.

“It’s being studied right now at the DOF. It’s up for privatization already,” Velasquez told reporters.

“Most important is the valuation of the shares and looking for investors, especially right now that the market is moving. It’s a matter of timing,” she said.

The sale of the SMPC share is expected to be part of the P100 billion privatization target of the  DOF for 2025.

“It will benefit us if the stock market is doing well,” Velasquez said.

SMPC share prices stayed the same yesterday, closing at P33.85 apiece.

SMPC explores, develops and mines the coal resources in Semirara Island in Antique through a coal operating contract with the Department of Energy.

It integrated its business as a coal supplier or producer to power generation through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The company generates its revenues through the production and sale of sub-bituminous coal.

Currently, SMPC has existing coal supply contracts with its own power subsidiaries as well as other power plants, cement manufacturers and other small boiler users.

While the SMPC shares are the only mining shares which the government is looking at for now, Velasquez said that these could still change depending on interest, especially on the government’s hard assets.

Apart from SMPC shares, other government assets that are targeted for privatization and disposition next year include the Food Terminal Inc., Financial Center Area, Ecology Villages, Mile Long Complex, National Housing Authority-Caloocan Property, Fil-Eastern Woods Industries Inc., Pioneer Glass Manufacturing Corp., Mindanao Progress Corp. and Central Bank-Board of Liquidators.

Also included are the Office of the Ombudsman properties in Laguna, Baguio and Batangas, Technology Resources Corp., Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines, Sta. Clara Lumber Co. Inc. and Peninsula Development Bank.

vuukle comment

DOF

SMPC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
S&P sees more BSP rate cuts in next 3 years

S&P sees more BSP rate cuts in next 3 years

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings expects more rate cuts from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas over the next three years, amid...
Business
fbtw

National ID fiasco

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our government bureaucracy is not known for getting things done quickly and properly.
Business
fbtw

AI, deep tech experts converge in breakthrough Korea summit

2 days ago
The Spain-founded South Summit, a global platform for innovation and entrepreneurship, brings its act for the first time in Asia this week as it hosts in South Korea world experts in artificial intelligence and deep...
Business
fbtw

Fed cuts – good for Phl peso, stocks

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
The Federal Reserve’s 50-bp cut and chair Jerome Powell’s optimistic economic outlook reignited market confidence that the central bank will keep the US economic expansion going.
Business
fbtw
DOJ: Philippines may soon exit FATF gray list

DOJ: Philippines may soon exit FATF gray list

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines may be removed from the gray list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force by 2025 as the country continues...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Traffic

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The “Ber” months have begun, ushering in the long Filipino Christmas season
Business
fbtw
ICTSI Australia pursues expansion, automation

ICTSI Australia pursues expansion, automation

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Australian unit of Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. is poised to grow faster as a result of its...
Business
fbtw

Axelum embarks on P500 million share buyback program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Axelum Resources Corp., a listed integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, is embarking on a P500-million share buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value.
Business
fbtw
ALI spending P2.7 billion for 3 new projects

ALI spending P2.7 billion for 3 new projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. is allotting the P2.7 billion proceeds from the recent sale of shares of Inc. to the development...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with