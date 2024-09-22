Luna Securities cuts broker’s commission rate to 0.12%

MANILA, Philippines — Luna Securities Inc., one of the newest member-brokers of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., is capitalizing on the latest technology to offer what it claims to be an industry best broker’s commission rate.

Luna Securities said it started offering Friday what it called as an industry best broker’s commission rate of 0.12 percent to all of its clients, account holders and users.

Through its new dynamic commission rate-pricing program, starting commission rate for all users begin at 0.2 percent and falls to a rate of 0.12 percent as determined by the user’s per order executed gross traded value.

Luna Securities said these rates are a significant discount to the current industry minimum rate of 0.25 percent of trades, with its 0.12 percent marking a more than 50 percent cut in rates that can be had by any investor or trader at present.

“If Luna made stocks accessible and advanced before, it is also affordable now” Luna Securities president and co-founder Francis Diaz said.