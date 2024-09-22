^

Business

Luna Securities cuts broker’s commission rate to 0.12%

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Luna Securities Inc., one of the newest member-brokers of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., is capitalizing on the latest technology to offer what it claims to be an industry best broker’s commission rate.

Luna Securities said it started offering Friday what it called as an industry best broker’s commission rate of 0.12 percent to all of its clients, account holders and users.

Through its new dynamic commission rate-pricing program, starting commission rate for all users begin at 0.2 percent and falls to a rate of 0.12 percent as determined by the user’s per order executed gross traded value.

Luna Securities said these rates are a significant discount to the current industry minimum rate of 0.25 percent of trades, with its 0.12 percent marking a more than 50 percent cut in rates that can be had by any investor or trader at present.

“If Luna made stocks accessible and advanced before, it is also affordable now” Luna Securities president and co-founder Francis Diaz said.

vuukle comment

LUNA SECURITIES INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another HMO placed under conservatorship

Another HMO placed under conservatorship

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The Insurance Commission has placed health maintenance organization Stotsenberg Healthcare Systems Inc.under conservatorship...
Business
fbtw

Climate change and unexpected holidays

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
As a seasoned speaker and trainer, I have had the privilege of traveling from one city to another, sharing knowledge and inspiring change across various industries for over 25 years.
Business
fbtw
RRR cut boosts market to fresh 2-year high

RRR cut boosts market to fresh 2-year high

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market soared to a fresh high in over two years as the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to further...
Business
fbtw
BOP swings to $88 million surplus in August

BOP swings to $88 million surplus in August

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The country’s balance of payments position remained in a surplus for a second straight month in August, shifting from...
Business
fbtw

Stellar public service record

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has recently placed under preventive suspension Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta after it found her to have performed acts amounting to grave misconduct, gross...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Landbank to roll out e-wallet solutions in Q4

Landbank to roll out e-wallet solutions in Q4

46 minutes ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is poised to roll out its new e-wallet solutions in the fourth quarter to enhance financial...
Business
fbtw

Do not forget to do good

By Francis J. Kong | 46 minutes ago
May of last year was my first time visiting a hospice.
Business
fbtw

Seafood City launches digital marketplace

By Louella Desiderio | 46 minutes ago
Seafood City, the biggest Filipino-founded grocery chain in North America, has partnered with Philippine brands for a digital marketplace app that will cater to global Filipinos.
Business
fbtw
First Gen awards LNG contract to Singapore-based supplier

First Gen awards LNG contract to Singapore-based supplier

By Brix Lelis | 46 minutes ago
First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group is securing its fifth shipment of liquified natural gas cargo from Singapore-based Shell...
Business
fbtw
Red Horse recognized as one of SE Asia&rsquo;s most powerful brands

Red Horse recognized as one of SE Asia’s most powerful brands

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
San Miguel Brewery Inc.’s Red Horse Beer has proven its strength as it punched its ways to the list of the 30 most valuable...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with