NAIA drop-off zone to run parallel to curbside after deadly crash

The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) announced an updated drop-off zone layout following a deadly vehicular crash.

On May 4, a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into the entrance of NAIA Terminal 1, killing two people, including a toddler. The vehicle had been parked facing the terminal entrance.

“The departure drop-off zone at NAIA Terminal 1 now follows a parallel layout, replacing the diagonal setup that had been in place since the 1990s,” the airport management said in a statement on Friday, May 9.

This means that instead of allowing cars to park diagonally, cars will line up straight parallel to the curbside. They would no longer be facing the sidewalk itself.

“This change is part of ongoing efforts to make curbside drop-offs safer and more efficient for passengers and drivers alike. If you’re heading to T1, please follow the signs and directions from our traffic marshals,” NAIA management said.

Another safety issue raised following the crash was the effectiveness of the bollards, which were supposed to stop vehicles from crashing into the curb.

NAIA said it is auditing all the security bollards at the airport.

“These bollards were put in place in 2019 and are now being reviewed as part of broader safety checks,” they added.

The deadly NAIA crash raised concerns about road safety, especially as it came shortly after another fatal vehicular accident at an SCTEX toll plaza in Tarlac that left at least 10 people dead.