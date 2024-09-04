^

Business

‘Government not alarmed by Bulacan airport delay’

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Government not alarmed by Bulacan airport delayâ��
While he would prefer for the project to be finished as originally planned, Bautista said a one-year delay would not hurt the country that much.
Businessworld / SAN MIGUEL CORP.

MANILA, Philippines — The government is not alarmed over the delay in the completion of what would be the largest gateway in the Philippines being developed by conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC), according to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

While he would prefer for the project to be finished as originally planned, Bautista said a one-year delay would not hurt the country that much.

“After five years that is when we will really be needing that additional capacity. Even if it is delayed by one year, the effect will not be too big,” Bautista said in an interview yesterday.

“I’m sure San Miguel is doing all it can because there is no incentive for them to delay the project,” he said.

SMC said it is expecting a delay in the construction and operation of its P740-billion international gateway project in Bulacan due to the lack of sand, which is used as backfill for the on-going construction work.

It said the suspension by the government of the Manila Bay reclamation projects has limited the sand sources of the company.

In the event the backfill and sand sources are made available to the company, SMC said the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) might be operational by the first quarter of 2028, instead of 2027 as initially planned.

SMC recently reported that land development and ground improvement works are ongoing for the NMIA with an overall progress of 84.6 percent.

The NMIA is poised to be a world-class airport that will be developed in phases, with an initial capacity of 35 million passengers annually and a target of 100 million passengers per year once completed.

The 2,500-hectare project features at least four parallel runways, a world-class terminal and a modern and interlinked infrastructure network that includes expressways and railways.

Meanwhile, Bautista said the Department of Transportation is expecting an unsolicited proposal to be submitted by a conglomerate for one of the biggest airports in the country.

Bautista said he was already informed by the conglomerate of their planned submission of an unsolicited proposal within the year.

“I’m hoping they will push through with it,” he said.

vuukle comment

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The SM Group is taking a slow and steady approach to the expansion of its mall network in China amid tighter competition...
Business
fbtw
Government pitches 15 more projects for Luzon economic corridor

Government pitches 15 more projects for Luzon economic corridor

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The government has proposed 15 additional projects for the US and Japan to consider supporting in the development of the Luzon...
Business
fbtw
Amaia launches Tower 2 of Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa

Amaia launches Tower 2 of Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa

1 day ago
Amaia Land, the affordable housing brand of property giant Ayala Land Inc., has completed the second and final tower of its...
Business
fbtw
Manufacturing growth holds steady in August

Manufacturing growth holds steady in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in August despite weak demand for products in international markets, according...
Business
fbtw
SEC eyes incentives for firms complying with requirements

SEC eyes incentives for firms complying with requirements

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at incentives to entice corporations to comply with reportorial requir...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA to pilot new credit program

DA to pilot new credit program

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture will roll out a new credit program next month, providing P60,000, at low interest rate, to rice...
Business
fbtw

More on natgas policy need

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The Malampaya consortium was not thinking of asking power consumers for any subsidy.
Business
fbtw
Philippines returns to US sugar market

Philippines returns to US sugar market

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has officially returned to the US market after shipping 25,300 metric tons of raw sugar yesterday as part...
Business
fbtw

POGO ban causes dip in office occupancy

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Overall vacancy of prime and grade A offices in Metro Manila was estimated at 15.2 percent by the second quarter this year, posting a 129-basis-point decrease from the reported vacancy rate of 16.5 percent in the...
Business
fbtw
TGP leads strategic investment in BillEase

TGP leads strategic investment in BillEase

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BillEase, a digital consumer finance app, has signed an investment agreement with Texas Pacific Group The Rise Fund,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with