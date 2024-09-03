LIST: Flights canceled in September due to 'Enteng', 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:29 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday, September 3 announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to the unfavorable weather conditions brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (International name: Yagi) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 8 a.m., the tropical storm continues to move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA's tropical cyclone bulletin.

Here are the list of cancelled flights as of 10 a.m., according to MIAA's advisory:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J404/405 Manila – Laoag – Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila – San Jose – Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila – Busuanga – Manila

DG 6055/6056 Manila - Busuanga – Manila

DG 6064/6065 Cebu – Busuanga - Cebu

DG 6113/6114 Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila – Naga – Manila

5J 821/822 Manila – Virac – Manila

— Rosette Adel

