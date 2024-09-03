^

LIST: Flights canceled in September due to 'Enteng', 'habagat'

Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 10:00am
LIST: Flights canceled in September due to 'Enteng', 'habagat'
File photo of plane.
Image by Jason Leung via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:29 a.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday, September 3 announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to the unfavorable weather conditions brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (International name: Yagi) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 8 a.m., the tropical storm continues to move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA's tropical cyclone bulletin.  

Here are the list of cancelled flights as of 10 a.m., according to MIAA's advisory:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

  • PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J404/405 Manila – Laoag – Manila

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila – San Jose – Manila

  • DG 6043/6044 Manila – Busuanga – Manila

  • DG 6055/6056 Manila - Busuanga – Manila

  • DG 6064/6065 Cebu – Busuanga - Cebu

  • DG 6113/6114 Manila – Naga – Manila

  • DG 6117/6118 Manila – Naga – Manila

  • 5J 821/822 Manila – Virac – Manila

— Rosette Adel

Please refresh this page for updates.

