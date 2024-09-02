^

Franchise forum to discuss blueprint for success

The Philippine Star
September 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Franchise forum to discuss blueprint for success
Marco Antonio Soliman

MANILA, Philippines — Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Conference, one of the country’s most awaited franchising event, makes its grand return today at the SMX Convention Center, Manila.

The event will feature “The Franchise Forum: Empowerment Through Franchising: Explore. Expand. Excel,” with highly regarded industry icons to share their expertise, promising an enriching discussion to its delegates.

 The forum will bring together the following industry leaders: Fernando Yu Jr. of Jollibee Philippines, Francis Glenn Yu of Seaoil Philippines, Joey Alvero of Potato Corner and Marco Antonio Soliman of LT&G Credit Line.

Fernando Yu Jr.

“This forum is designed to help our franchisors and franchisees to be equipped with the right knowledge to discover new opportunities, expand their businesses, and to achieve excellence through sustainability practices,” Franchise Asia co-chair Judy Wong-Guevara said.

Joey Alvero

The speakers will share a glimpse of their game-changing plans, growth strategies, and some of the important lessons that they’ve learned along the way as they strive for greatness for their businesses.

Francis Glenn Yu

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024  is co-presented by PLDT Enterprise and powered by SM Supermalls and GCash. It is supported by Platinum partners: 7-Eleven, Caltex, Concepcion Industries, Megaworld, Seaoil, The Generics Pharmacy, Jollibee; Gold partners: Francorp Philippines, Gateway Mall 2, Potato Corner, Robinsons Malls, Qualiplus,  Globaltronics; Silver partners - K2 Pharmacy, LT & G Credit Line, BBK, Famous Belgian Waffles, Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, Livingwater Station, Goldilocks, Master Siomai, Max’s Group, Inc., Pure Nectar, Grainsmart, Shawarma Shack, Phoenix Super LPG, Mitsubishi, Unionbank, Oryspa; Bronze partners: Alipay, Bench, BPI, Coolaire Consolidated, Inc., Fruitas, Macao Imperial Tea, Mister Donut, Shakey’s, Julie’s Bakeshop, Unioil, Yale Smart Shop, Mr. Quickie, Waltermart, Wasta Connection Trading.  Event partners: KFC, Hungry Pita, Generika, Bo’s Coffee, Carrier, Condura, Midea, Otis, Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, UFranchise, Action COACH Philippines, TPB, BCS Heritage, Balay Baler, and Jimac; Media partners: Net 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., Business World, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, The Philippine Star, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Daily Tribune, and PR partner Media Blitz Group.

