^

Business

KAPA masterminds found guilty of swindling Cebu investor

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has trumpeted another success in its enforcement against what is considered as the largest investment scam in the country’s history.

The SEC said Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. (KAPA) founder Joel Apolinario has been found guilty of estafa, following a complaint filed by one of its investors in Cebu who did not receive the promised interest for his P500,000 investment.

According to the commission, the 7th Municipal Circuit Trial Court Liloan-Compostela sentenced Apolinario and KAPA’s officer-in-charge in Cebu, Christopher Abad, to imprisonment of up to one year and one day for violating the Revised Penal Code.

They were likewise directed by the court to pay the complainant actual damages amounting to P500,000.

“It is clear that both [Apolinario and Abad] participated in the deceptive scheme to solicit money from a private complainant in exchange of promised high return of investment cleverly called ‘blessings,’” the court said.

It was also affirmed that KAPA engaged in a Ponzi scheme, a type of fraud that involves using the investments of new investors, to pay existing investors their purported returns.

“It is not an investment strategy but a gullibility scheme, which works only as long as there is an ever increasing number of new investors joining the scheme,” the court said.

Branch 33 of the Regional Trial Court of Butuan City last year also sentenced Apolinario and two other KAPA leaders of life imprisonment for eight counts of syndicated estafa.

According to the SEC, an individual commits estafa by defrauding another person through various means, including the use of fictitious names or falsely pretending to possess power, influence qualifications, property, credit, agency, business or imaginary transactions or by other similar deceits.

The commission issued advisories against KAPA as early as March 2017 for soliciting investments as low as P10,000 in the guise of donations.

The investments are allegedly in exchange for “blessings” worth 30 percent monthly for life, without the necessary requirements from the SEC.

The SEC said this is in violation of the Securities Regulation Code, which requires the registration of securities, including investment contracts, with the SEC before they can be offered to the public.

A cease and desist order was issued by the SEC on Feb. 14, 2019 and an order of revocation of KAPA’s certificate of incorporation on April 3, 2019.

vuukle comment

INVESTOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate approves livestock development bill

Senate approves livestock development bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has approved on third and final reading a proposed measure that would bolster the growth and enhance the productivity...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific adds Bohol flights in Clark

Cebu Pacific adds Bohol flights in Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 6 days ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is bringing in its seventh domestic route from Clark by mounting daily flights to Tagbilaran,...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s expects income to recover in 2nd half

Shakey’s expects income to recover in 2nd half

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. expects income to recover in the second half after dropping by 14 percent to P421...
Business
fbtw
Alsons income rises in H1

Alsons income rises in H1

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. of the Alcantara Group registered a slight increase in first-half earnings on the back...
Business
fbtw
DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has boosted its crackdown on illegal vape shops, which showed widespread violations of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Due diligence in investment

By Antonio Samson | 1 hour ago
One requirement in the process of acquiring a company as an investment is “due diligence.
Business
fbtw

Will these kids be left behind?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There was a very troubling discussion in my Viber group of economists and other policymakers last week.
Business
fbtw
Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government has collected P2.2 trillion in tax revenues as of end-July, hitting almost 60 percent of its full year goal...
Business
fbtw
Top Line readies P3.2 billion IPO

Top Line readies P3.2 billion IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. is preparing for a P3.2-billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with