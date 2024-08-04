Katinko maker investing P400 million for new facilities in Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines — The company behind popular Katinko products is investing P400 million to build two more manufacturing facilities within the Victoria Industrial Park in Tarlac.

In a press conference, Greenstone Pharmaceutical CEO Melissa Yap said the company is spending up to P400 million for two manufacturing facilities, which will cover 2,000 square meters (sqm) each in the Victoria Industrial Park in Tarlac.

The company’s 2,000 sqm facility in the ecozone houses its research and development and microbiology labs.

The existing facility processes raw materials sourced from nearby communities for Katinko products and produces personal care products like soaps.

Yap said the additional facilities are being built to support the company’s expansion of its product line.

“We’re now looking into our plan to go global to create that path for global brands made in the Philippines,” she said.

She said the plan is to export Katinko products, including cosmetics produced in Tarlac, to the United States and Europe.

Aside from Tarlac, Greenstone Pharmaceutical has a production facility in Cavite.

To jumpstart the pharma ecozone project, the PEZA also signed a memorandum of agreement with the Food and Drug Administration for the electronic and green lane facilitation of applications for permits by the registered business enterprises.