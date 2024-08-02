^

IHG, Hann Philippines to build luxury hotel in Clark

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — UK-based hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with South Korean-led Hann Philippines Inc. for the development of a 250-room hotel in Central Luzon.

IHG and Hann Philippines recently signed a franchise agreement for InterContinental Clark, which will rise within the 450-hectare Hann Reserve luxury estate at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

The development marks the return of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which is claimed to be the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, to the Philippines.

The construction is expected to commence in 2027, while completion is targeted for 2031.

Chris Anklin, IHG senior director for development, said the project is aligned with the Philippines’ ambition to become a “regional tourism behemoth with rapid infrastructure development.”

“We look forward to working alongside our partners to bring more of our much-loved brands to new and exciting locations across the country,” Anklin said.

According to IHG, InterContinental Clark will be a 15-minute drive from the Clark International Airport and a two-hour drive from Manila.

Facilities will include two restaurants and two bars, meeting spaces for 600 people, the brand’s signature lounge, a health club and spa, a swimming pool, and a retail outlet.

Hann Philippines chairman and CEO Dae Sik Han expects the InterContinental brand to bring a “fresh take on luxury” at Hann Reserve and elevate New Clark City as a “world-class leisure destination.”

“We hope this is the first of many collaborations through which we leverage IHG’s world-class luxury and lifestyle portfolio and introduce new tourism concepts and stay experiences for all travelers together,” he added.

As of March, IHG has opened five hotels in the country, four of which were part of the Holiday Inn brand.

The company plans to launch new brands in its pipeline, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses.

