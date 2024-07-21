^

Lagoon Catamaran celebrates 40th anniversary in Philippines

Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 4:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — Yacht dealer European Yachts’ Lagoon, a renowned leader in the catamaran yacht industry, marked its 40th year through a lagoon sailors cruise.

Called Lagoon World Escapade, the annual celebration is a coveted event for Lagoon Catamaran owners worldwide.

The three-day event held from May 17 to 19 in Cavite and Batangas, served as the Philippine leg of Lagoon’s 40 anniversary celebration. It is organized Lagoon Catamarans and its dealers worldwide.

The event gathered sailors and lagoon owners from across the globe who participated in various sailing activities.

It started at the Caylabne Marina where participants were treated music and breakfast, followed by a rally headed to Santelmo Cove, also known as “Little Boracay,” a picturesque destination with exclusive white sand beaches and clear waters.

By the afternoon, participants headed to the next destination Long Beach, Punta Fuego in Batangas, where they enjoyed the sunset and other social activities.

Sailors continued their journey the next day in Terrazas De Punta Fuego, where they joined beach games and barbecue dinner with performance from Fire Bender fire dancers.

The escapade was capped off with an awarding ceremony for the different sailing and social activities including a photo and reel contest that brought out the creativity of the participating Lagoon sailors and adventurers.

The Philippine stop of the Lagoon World Escapade achieved a milestone of gathering the most number of Lagoon catamarans participating in the circular mooring activity, which was joined by a fleet of 17 Lagoons.

Thomas Cachera, managing director of Europa Yachts said that this year’s Lagoon World Escapade is special because of the 40th commemoration of the Lagoon. He is thankful for those who participated in the three-day celebration.

“We’re very delighted with the turnout of Lagoon owners that came to participate and we hope to bring more activities from Lagoon and Europa Yachts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagoon, represented by Europa Yachts Philippines, boasts luxury, reliability and security. It has spacious interiors that can house up to 40 people with sleeping cabins and other living spaces. It is cost-effective, consuming less fuel.

Richard Sarinas, Chief Marketing Officer of Europa Yachts Philippines described Lagoon as having “everything to offer.”

"Whether you’re testing the waters and looking at a more reasonably priced yacht, or willing to splurge and have your bespoke catamaran. Lagoon’s design and build process include your preferences and choice of features, making it a truly personal experience,” he said.

Europa Yachts Philippines provides support to Lagoon owners and assist them in maintaining their boats in top condition.

“We make sure that our clients can fully rely on us to answer every question, and provide all the support that they need for their Lagoon catamarans,” Kael Solano, director of operations, said.

Florent Bevalot added that delivering exceptional customer service is a key philosophy of the yacth dealer.

“From working with clients to build their dream boats, to onboarding and creating exclusive events like the Lagoon World Escapade, we ensure that every touchpoint is covered and crafted to continuously enhance the ownership journey like no other brand can and give our clients that level of confidence that only Lagoon catamarans and Europa Yachts Philippines can provide,” Bevalot concluded. — Rosette Adel

