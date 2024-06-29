^

Business

Meralco-Batelec JV gains traction

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Meralco-Batelec JV gains traction
This photo shows Meralco electric technicians fixing a power line.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A proposed joint venture between Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and electric cooperatives in Batangas has received support from at least 18 mayors in the province.

Mayors passed a resolution supporting the partnership between Meralco and Batangas Electric Cooperative Inc. (Batelec) 1 and 2 during the recent meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Batangas Chapter.

The partnership aims to address the province’s prolonged power outages and recurring brownouts, which were said to have affected not just the residents and businesses but also the local economy.

“We are grateful for LMP-Batangas backing this initiative because an improved power service isn’t just beneficial to the daily grind; when you look at the bigger picture, it also impacts the local economy,” Meralco chief external and government affairs officer Arnel Casanova said.

The joint venture, Casanova said, is expected to improve consumer services and ensure reliable and affordable electricity for locals.

“We can also attract and retain investors in non-Meralco areas in Batangas to contribute to local employment and economic growth. The joint venture will allow electric cooperatives to continue participating in and (benefiting) from the growth in the area,” he added.

Through the partnership, the Pangilinan-led distribution utility can also infuse more capital into the electric cooperatives in addition to its technical expertise.

Batelec 1 covers one city and 11 municipalities in the western part of Batangas, while Batelec 2 provides service to two cities and 15 municipalities in the eastern part of the province.

When combined, the two electric cooperatives have more than 500,000 consumer members and around 1,671 gigawatt-hours in energy sales.

vuukle comment

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CEOs worry about business survival

CEOs worry about business survival

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
“The Philippines has undertaken efforts to improve its investment climate and attract foreign direct investment. This...
Business
fbtw
Ayala readies next generation of leaders

Ayala readies next generation of leaders

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Ayala Group is hoping to develop the country’s next generation industry leaders with its refreshed internship ...
Business
fbtw
Globe to pilot satellite-to-phone services in provinces

Globe to pilot satellite-to-phone services in provinces

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Globe Telecom Inc. plans to introduce satellite-to-phone services in the Philippines and will test the system in provinces...
Business
fbtw
MPTC proposes P40 billion Calax link to Bataan-Cavite bridge

MPTC proposes P40 billion Calax link to Bataan-Cavite bridge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. will seek the government’s approval to build a direct link between the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbtw

Toxic politics

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The announcement of VP Sara that her father and brothers will run for the Senate next week is just the political family expressing its disgust with national politicians. Sige kayo…inapi ninyo si Sara sa Manila....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market gains more steam as BSP keeps rates steady

Market gains more steam as BSP keeps rates steady

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local bourse maintained its unblemished record for the week as the market’s recent rally gained more steam following...
Business
fbtw
Cavitex toll break seen to cost P300 million

Cavitex toll break seen to cost P300 million

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group will forgo P300 million in revenues as a consequence of the presidential directive to declare a toll...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee opens first store in Seattle, eyes further expansion in North America

Jollibee opens first store in Seattle, eyes further expansion in North America

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Homegrown brand Jollibee continues to conquer North America with the opening of its first branch in Seattle as it sets sights...
Business
fbtw

Why some people trust TikTok advisors

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Here is a familiar parable you may have encountered:
Business
fbtw
BSP: June inflation settled at 3.4 - 4.2 percent

BSP: June inflation settled at 3.4 - 4.2 percent

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Headline inflation likely settled within the 3.4 to 4.2 percent range in June, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with