Newsome's game-winner lifts Bolts past FiberXers

Meralco Bolts' Chris Newsome shoots a jumper against the defense of the Converge FiberXers during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Newsome saved the day for Meralco, sinking a game-winning midrange jumper to tow the Bolts past the Converge FIberXers, 91-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Meralco trailed by six with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, but an 8-0 run by the Bolts, capped by Newsome’s shot clock beating jumper, completed a 20-point turnaround.

Newsome spearheaded the defending champions with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Bong Quinto added 14 markers, six boards and three dimes.

Trailing by six, 83-89, with 2:21 remaining after a pair of Kevin Racal free throws, Meralco tied things up after back-to-back 3-pointers by Quinto and Newsome with 59.4 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Converge lost the ball and Quinto rushed to the other court, but he was called for a charge.

A turnover by the FiberXers with about 26 seconds left gave Meralco the rock.

With time winding down, Newsome drove to the middle of the lane and faked, forcing defenders Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston to jump on the air.

After they landed, Newsome launched a shot from the free throw line and made it with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Stockton had a chance to tie things up, but his last-gasp shot missed everything, sealing the deal for Meralco.

Converge led by 20 points in the first quarter, 27-7, after a layup by Justin Arana.

But the Bolts nipped away the lead and turned things interesting, cutting the lead to just two, 42-44, at the half.

A split from the line by Cliff Hodge gave Meralco its first lead of the game. The two teams then traded leads down the stretch until Converge’s late lead and the Bolts’ game winner.

Aaron Black and Raymar Jose had 10 points each for the winning team.

Arana led Converge with 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Stockton chipped in 17 markers, three boards and two steals, while Justine Baltazar and Winston had 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Meralco will face Terrafirma next, while Converge will take on Phoenix. The games will be held this weekend at the same venue.