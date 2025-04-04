^

Sports

Newsome's game-winner lifts Bolts past FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 10:18pm
Meralco Bolts' Chris Newsome shoots a jumper against the defense of the Converge FiberXers during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Newsome saved the day for Meralco, sinking a game-winning midrange jumper to tow the Bolts past the Converge FIberXers, 91-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Meralco trailed by six with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, but an 8-0 run by the Bolts, capped by Newsome’s shot clock beating jumper, completed a 20-point turnaround.

Newsome spearheaded the defending champions with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Bong Quinto added 14 markers, six boards and three dimes.

Trailing by six, 83-89, with 2:21 remaining after a pair of Kevin Racal free throws, Meralco tied things up after back-to-back 3-pointers by Quinto and Newsome with 59.4 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Converge lost the ball and Quinto rushed to the other court, but he was called for a charge.

A turnover by the FiberXers with about 26 seconds left gave Meralco the rock.

With time winding down, Newsome drove to the middle of the lane and faked, forcing defenders Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston to jump on the air.

After they landed, Newsome launched a shot from the free throw line and made it with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Stockton had a chance to tie things up, but his last-gasp shot missed everything, sealing the deal for Meralco.

Converge led by 20 points in the first quarter, 27-7, after a layup by Justin Arana.

But the Bolts nipped away the lead and turned things interesting, cutting the lead to just two, 42-44, at the half.

A split from the line by Cliff Hodge gave Meralco its first lead of the game. The two teams then traded leads down the stretch until Converge’s late lead and the Bolts’ game winner.

Aaron Black and Raymar Jose had 10 points each for the winning team.

Arana led Converge with 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Stockton chipped in 17 markers, three boards and two steals, while Justine Baltazar and Winston had 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Meralco will face Terrafirma next, while Converge will take on Phoenix. The games will be held this weekend at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE FIBERXERS

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

22 hours ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused in a 14-21, 15-21 loss to China’s Yu Tong and Jiang Kaiyue...
Sports
fbtw
Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

1 day ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused by a dispiriting officiating blunder as China’s Yu Tong...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ to skip Asia Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
It appears that three-time PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won’t reprise his role as Jordan’s naturalized player in the coming FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah. “RHJ has no intention of playing anymore...
Sports
fbtw

Mapua spikers score twinkill vs CSB foes

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Mapua caught a big fish in reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21, yesterday to boost its stock in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates edge Red Spikers to keep semis bid alive

Lady Pirates edge Red Spikers to keep semis bid alive

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University turned back San Beda, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, on Friday to resuscitate its dying...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers banking on chemistry in 'epic' duel vs Angels

Cool Smashers banking on chemistry in 'epic' duel vs Angels

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
“It’s always been a classic whenever we play Petro Gazz in the finals. We can’t expect anything less than...
Sports
fbtw
DigiPlus wins big at 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

DigiPlus wins big at 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

7 hours ago
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the pioneer in digital sports and entertainment in the Philippines and the company...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas women take down Chinese, barge into quarterfinals

Alas Pilipinas women take down Chinese, barge into quarterfinals

7 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas stood its ground against China in a war of attrition, 22-20, 22-20, in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey rides Houston momentum, cards 69 in Texas Open

Hoey rides Houston momentum, cards 69 in Texas Open

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rico Hoey carried the momentum from his strong finish at the Houston Open into the Valero Texas Open, putting in an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Curry scores 37 as Warriors outgun LeBron's Lakers

Curry scores 37 as Warriors outgun LeBron's Lakers

9 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 37 points as the Golden State Warriors outdueled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 to claim...
Sports
fbtw
