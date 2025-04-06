^

Nation

Man nabbed for selling fake power meters

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Man nabbed for selling fake power meters
This photo shows a picture of a hand in handcuffs.
Pixabay / File

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A man was arrested for posing as contractor of the Manila Electric Co. or Meralco and selling fake electricity meters in Calamba, Laguna on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only as John, was reportedly caught selling three units of Meralco meters for P15,000 each, according to Maj. Adrian Nalua, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Laguna.

Nalua said the suspect persuades residents to reconnect their disconnected power lines by installing unauthorized power meters.

The suspect charged the residents P1,000 monthly as payments for the electricity they consumed.

Charges of violation of Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994 were filed against the suspect.

