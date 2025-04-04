^

Meralco unit powering Toyota Aisin operations

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2025 | 12:00am
TAP, a joint venture of Aisin Corp. Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. (TMP) and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., has tapped MPower once again to energize its manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.
MANILA, Philippines —  MPower, a local power retailer under Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is extending its decade-long partnership with car parts maker Toyota Aisin Philippines Inc.

TAP, a joint venture of Aisin Corp. Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. (TMP) and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., has tapped MPower once again to energize its manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

“At TAP, we continuously seek partners who not only share our values but can also actively contribute to advancing our operational excellence and sustainability goals,” TAP acting general manager Allan Cantal said.

The Meralco unit began supplying energy to TAP in 2013, paving the way for the automotive firm’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy in 2019.

“MPower has consistently proven to be a reliable energy provider, ensuring the seamless operation of our manufacturing processes while fully aligning with our commitment to clean, renewable energy solutions,” Cantal said.

“Their dedication to supporting our environmental objectives has been instrumental in maintaining the efficiency and sustainability of our operations,” he said.

As the first manual transmission manufacturer outside Japan under TMP, TAP exports 95 percent of its drivetrain components to Toyota plants and affiliates worldwide.

“MPower remains committed to delivering dependable, efficient energy solutions that empower businesses like TAP to thrive,” Meralco first vice president and MPower head Redel Domingo said.

“By offering competitive energy prices, MPower enables Toyota to be competitive in their own industry and remain top-of-mind,” Domingo said.

MPower serves contestable customers, including top corporations, within Meralco’s franchise area that includes Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

