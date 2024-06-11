DOLE reminds employers of wage pay guidelines for Independence Day

A worker cleans the surroundings of the Andres Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City on June 9, 2024 in preparation for the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers about the proper wages to be paid to workers for June 12.

In an advisory posted on Facebook on Tuesday, the DOLE highlighted the wage guidelines for June 12 as the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day.

Independence Day has been designated as a regular holiday under Proclamation No. 368.

“For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200% of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours,” DOLE’s advisory read.

If an employee works more than eight hours in a day, the employer must pay an extra 30% of the hourly rate for each additional hour worked (hourly rate x 130%).

If an employee works on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day, the employer must pay an additional 30% of the basic wage at 200% (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

On the other hand, employees who do not work on a regular holiday are still entitled to 100% of their daily wage, provided they report to work or have an approved leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the holiday.

Article 94 of the Labor Code guarantees the right to holiday pay by workers who work during regular holidays.

Paragraph B of the said provision mandates the “double pay” of an employee working on a regular holiday.