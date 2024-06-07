^

Business

GSIS taps global firm for sustainability blueprint

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has tapped a global servicing firm to build a fresh blueprint on more sustainable technology and finance.

GSIS said it has hired Ernst and Young Global Limited (EY) and SyCip, Gorres and Velayo Co. (SGV) for a new blueprint of GSIS’ enterprise architecture including its information technology infrastructure.

This is aimed at leveling up GSIS capabilities, processes and technology.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the collaboration with SGV and EY is a milestone for GSIS as it plots its digital transformation journey moving forward.

“Our new blueprint will spell out how GSIS shall utilize cutting edge technology, leverage data insights and employ best global practices in our business processes,” Veloso said.

“This will ensure that we continue to improve and set new standards to give the best to our customers, members and pensioners,” he said.

SGV said that the GSIS initiative breaks away from fragmented solutions and inefficient systems that many large organizations struggle with.

By streamlining its technology infrastructure, GSIS is targeting to significantly enhance service delivery to its members.

Overall, the project is expected to play a key role in improving GSIS operations, expanding service offerings and improving profitability over the long run.

The blueprint is targeted to be finalized this year and shall define the new processes and technologies to help make GSIS transactions more efficient and safer.

