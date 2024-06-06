^

Business

Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga
Through its wholly owned unit, Prime Integrated Waste Soutions (PWS), Prime Infra inaugurated yesterday the 10-hectare facility that can process up to 5,000 tons of waste per day.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Razon-led Prime Infrastructure wants to continue turning trash into cash, investing over P1 billion for the development of a large-scale, automated materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga.

Through its wholly owned unit, Prime Integrated Waste Soutions (PWS), Prime Infra inaugurated yesterday the 10-hectare facility that can process up to 5,000 tons of waste per day.

The Pampanga MRF is PWS’ first greenfield development and second operational facility next to Cebu City.

Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci said the expansion in the province demonstrated the firm’s commitment to industrializing the waste business in the Philippines on a large scale.

“We plan to invest in a waste-to-fuel facility here that will convert the waste into fuel for ships, airplanes, trucks and so on and so forth. This is an integral part of Prime Infra’s sustainability initiatives,” Lucci said.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who led the inauguration, said the investment in the facility was a big step in fostering a healthier and safer Philippines.

The country generates around 61,000 metric tons of waste daily, with 33 percent ending up in landfills and 35 percent leaked into the open environment, she said.

Prime Infra’s utilization of state-of-the-art equipment “transforms the strategy for resource recovery and also links it to our fuel transition,”  Yulo-Loyzaga said.

With the facility, the company commits to recovering, upgrading and recycling up to 80 to 90 percent of total waste received from Pampanga and other provinces in the north of Metro Manila.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Prime Infra market sector lead for waste Cara Peralta said the firm has yet to finalize the technology for fuel conversion.

She said they plan to expand their partnership with US-based WasteFuel Global to convert waste into different alternative fuels, including methanol and waste oil.

In 2021, Prime Infra disclosed plans to develop a waste-to-fuel project with WasteFuel Global in a bid to turn waste into a valuable source of clean energy.

vuukle comment

PWC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 &mdash; PSA

Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 — PSA

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a slow growth in rice inflation between April and May 2024, as well as a slight...
Business
fbtw
Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The country's inflation rate rose to 3.9% in May 2024 due to increased transportation and electricity costs, according to...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Share prices retreated amid concerns on inflation as well as the peso, which slumped for a second straight trading day to...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 150-bps rate cut &lsquo;too aggressive&rsquo;

BSP: 150-bps rate cut ‘too aggressive’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Cutting borrowing costs by 150 basis points in two years is possible, but it will be “too aggressive” based on...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. is out to further reinforce its dominance in the beer and spirits markets this year
Business
fbtw

SM Prime sets interest rates for peso bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Sy-led integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. has set the interest rates for its peso-denominated bonds to raise at least P20 billion.
Business
fbtw

For progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
With the Philippines working to become an upper middle-income economy in the coming years, it is undeniable that the private sector plays a vital role in pursuing growth initiatives and driving innovation at th
Business
fbtw
BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the consumer redress mechanism standards for account-to-account electronic fund...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with