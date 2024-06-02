HSMA’s 2nd Sales & Marketing Summit to spotlight hospitality trends, address travel industry woes

Loleth So, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) President and Group Commercial Director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, during the launch of the HSMA Sales & Marketing Summit on May 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines— The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), the premier organization of hotel sales and marketing leaders in the Philippines, is set to stage the second Sales & Marketing Summit this month.

Last week, HSMA announced the upcoming second edition of the Sales & Marketing Summit with the theme, “Hospitality Unleashed: Breaking Boundaries and Creating Connections," focused on helping the tourism and hospitality professionals navigate the industry.

Happening now: The launch of the 2nd HSMA Sales & Marketing Summit, gathering hotel and resort marketing leaders to discuss the hospitality industry trends. The 2nd edition will be held on June 27, 2024. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/TrrdJnlW6b — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) May 24, 2024

The upcoming summit will take place on June 27, 2024 at the Manila Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. The HSMA said it is open to both members and non-members, including sales and marketing professionals of any industry, educators and students.

Like last year, the group is expecting 300 attendees.

This year, the summit will be bigger with a powerhouse lineup of speakers and panelists from business, finance, media and tourism who will be sharing valuable information on the latest marketing trends and industry best practices.

Panels, segments

Among the topics that will be discussed include the emergence of artificial intelligence and how the hospitality industry can adapt; online marketing strategies; insights on the future of travel; Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Events (MICE) in the Philippines; talent development and retention as well as sustainable tourism, among others.

Here are the major segments of the summit as well as the resource person and topics that will be covered.

A speech on "Cultural Exchange Through Tourism: Building Bridges Across Borders" with Sharlene Zabala-Batin, Department of Tourism Regional Director for the National Capital Region;

A panel discussion on leadership entitled "Leading with Heart and Vision: Discover Leadership Styles That Inspire Teams and Shape Unforgettable Experiences" with Megaworld Managing Director Cleofe Abiso; Anya Hospitality Managing Director Juan Roca; City of Dreams Property President Geoff Andres; and General Managers Ann Olalo of Park Inn by Radisson North Edsa: and Anna Liza Vergara of the Sheraton Hotel Manila;

A briefing on the Economic Outlook and Tourism Trends with April Lee Tan, Vice President of COL Financial Philippines;

"Skyward Trends: Forecasting the Future of Airlines in 2025 and Beyond" with Salvador "Bud" Britanico Jr., Vice President for Sales of Philippine Airlines;

A discussion on "Connecting the Dots: Online Distribution Strategies for Seamless Hospitality Experiences" with founders and head of companies of global online distribution booking platforms as panelists - Pippa Williamson, Regional Director of Hotelbeds.com; Sergio Farinelli, CEO of Zucchetti Hospitality and Simplebooking.travel; Marco Bacchilega, CEO of Bakuun Holdings; Jaideep Advani of RatePing Hotel Pricing Intelligence; Tarun Joukani, Director of STAAH Ltd; and Sara Elorza, Ticket.com's Vice President of International Business. Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer of Archipelago International;

"Beyond the Headlines: Effective Crisis Communications” with multi-awarded broadcast journalist and former international television news anchor and now Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations of SM Investment Corp. Rico Hizon;

Philippine MICE Roadmap with Joel Pascual, President of PEPTarsus Corp.;

Talent development and retention; and

Green Horizons: Sustainable Practices and Innovations in Hospitality, and Sales and Marketing Innovations for Driving Growth

Loleth So, HSMA President and Group Commercial Director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, said that they opened the day-long event to all as their organization seeks to help not only hospitality marketing practitioners but also the industry insiders, owners and the academe.

The HSMA members said the topics were handpicked and made time to learn about the latest trends post-COVID-19 pandemic and discuss how the attendees can shape the future of the hospitality and tourism industry together.

“Somehow our tourism industry is really starting to boom but not in the same level that we want it to be or we expect it to be, but definitely it’s getting there,” she said, adding how the summit could help the industry recover.

“Join us as we collaborate, innovate, and elevate the standards of hospitality sales and marketing, driving success for all,” So added.

HSMA and non-members can join the second HSMA Sales & Marketing Summit with P3,800 and P4,800 registration fee, respectively. The rates are inclusive of buffet lunch and snacks. Those who are interested to learn more about the summit can send a Viber message to Riza Pangan at 0917 804 1274 or visit the HSMA website hsma.org.ph/2024-summit/ and its official social media channels.