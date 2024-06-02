Angkas, MMDA launch free repair stations for Metro bikers

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Atty. Don Artes and 1-Rider party-list congressmen Bonifacio Bosita and Rodge Gutierrez discuss the proposed emergency lay-by for motorcycle riders under flyovers along EDSA for the rainy season as they inspect the Quezon Avenue flyover in Quezon City on May 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle taxi platform Angkas has partnered with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to provide free motorcycle and bicycle repair services to bikers across Metro Manila. This initiative aims to support riders and commuters, enhancing their safety and convenience while on the road.

These service stations will be strategically located at various stops around the metro, offering free repair tools, equipment, and items for riders and bikers who may need a quick fix for their motorcycles and bicycles. Additionally, these stops will serve as shelters for riders and bikers during severe weather conditions, ensuring their safety and comfort.

“This partnership with the MMDA is a significant step toward providing tangible support to our motorcycle riders and bikers,” Angkas CEO George Royeca said. “We understand the daily challenges they face, especially during the rainy season, and we are committed to making their commute safer and more convenient. By providing these free repair stations, we hope to offer immediate assistance and peace of mind to our bikers and commuters,” he said.

The rollout of these repair stations is expected to begin in July, just in time for the rainy season. The pilot areas for this initiative include Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, and Ortigas, key locations known for heavy traffic and a high volume of bikers.

The MMDA has also announced that this initiative is part of a broader set of programs aimed at improving road safety and conditions for motorcycle riders and bikers. Other upcoming programs include the installation of rain sheds and changing areas, all designed to enhance the safety and comfort of motorists and commuters alike.

“Our collaboration with the government underscores our dedication to the welfare of the riding community. We believe that by working together, we can create a safer, more supportive environment for all road users. We applaud the MMDA for their proactive measures and are proud to be a part of this important initiative,” Royeca said.

The partnership between Angkas and the MMDA is expected to set a precedent for future collaborations aimed at improving the infrastructure and safety measures for the growing number of motorcycle riders and bikers in Metro Manila.