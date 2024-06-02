^

Business

Angkas, MMDA launch free repair stations for Metro bikers

The Philippine Star
June 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Angkas, MMDA launch free repair stations for Metro bikers
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Atty. Don Artes and 1-Rider party-list congressmen Bonifacio Bosita and Rodge Gutierrez discuss the proposed emergency lay-by for motorcycle riders under flyovers along EDSA for the rainy season as they inspect the Quezon Avenue flyover in Quezon City on May 31, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle taxi platform Angkas has partnered with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to provide free motorcycle and bicycle repair services to bikers across Metro Manila. This initiative aims to support riders and commuters, enhancing their safety and convenience while on the road.

These service stations will be strategically located at various stops around the metro, offering free repair tools, equipment, and items for riders and bikers who may need a quick fix for their motorcycles and bicycles. Additionally, these stops will serve as shelters for riders and bikers during severe weather conditions, ensuring their safety and comfort.

“This partnership with the MMDA is a significant step toward providing tangible support to our motorcycle riders and bikers,” Angkas CEO George Royeca said. “We understand the daily challenges they face, especially during the rainy season, and we are committed to making their commute safer and more convenient. By providing these free repair stations, we hope to offer immediate assistance and peace of mind to our bikers and commuters,” he said.

The rollout of these repair stations is expected to begin in July, just in time for the rainy season. The pilot areas for this initiative include Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, and Ortigas, key locations known for heavy traffic and a high volume of bikers.

The MMDA has also announced that this initiative is part of a broader set of programs aimed at improving road safety and conditions for motorcycle riders and bikers. Other upcoming programs include the installation of rain sheds and changing areas, all designed to enhance the safety and comfort of motorists and commuters alike.

“Our collaboration with the government underscores our dedication to the welfare of the riding community. We believe that by working together, we can create a safer, more supportive environment for all road users. We applaud the MMDA for their proactive measures and are proud to be a part of this important initiative,” Royeca said.

The partnership between Angkas and the MMDA is expected to set a precedent for future collaborations aimed at improving the infrastructure and safety measures for the growing number of motorcycle riders and bikers in Metro Manila.

vuukle comment

ANGKAS

MMDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Commercial flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Baguio to Cebu and vice versa are set to end on July 1, 2024.&n...
Business
fbtw

The dark triad

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In a Fast Company Podcast, I was amused to listen to an episode titled: “The Dark Triad.”1 Who would not be interested in material with such a provocative title? I listened to it with great interest and...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely stayed elevated in May &ndash; BSP

Inflation likely stayed elevated in May – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Driven by more expensive power rates and a weaker peso, inflation may have accelerated within the 3.7 to 4.5 percent range...
Business
fbtw
Big-ticket investments under CREATE hit P1.14 trillion

Big-ticket investments under CREATE hit P1.14 trillion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The government has approved 1,158 projects worth P1.14 trillion three years since the enactment of the Corporate Recovery...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting snaps market&rsquo;s losing streak streak

Bargain hunting snaps market’s losing streak streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices soared back to life, snapping the market’s five-day losing streak.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shopee banking on Gen Zs to drive sales growth

Shopee banking on Gen Zs to drive sales growth

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Online marketplace Shopee is banking on Gen Zs and enhanced features to drive the increase in sales on the platform this...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad borrows P10 billion to fund capex

Maynilad borrows P10 billion to fund capex

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. borrowed P10 billion from Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. to finance this...
Business
fbtw
ADB supports Alternergy&rsquo;s 1st green corporate loan

ADB supports Alternergy’s 1st green corporate loan

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has provided support to renewable energy developer Alternergy Holdings Corp. in securing its first...
Business
fbtw

Data and opinion

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I read a book titled “Built” by Tony Fadell.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with