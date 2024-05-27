Dusit Thani Manila lease expiring in 2027, new development eyed

MANILA, Philippines — With Dusit Thani Manila’s land lease set to expire in three years, a new development could potentially take its place as part of a planned redevelopment by the Ayala Group.

A Dusit Thani Manila representative told The STAR that the hotel’s current land lease extends until the end of 2027.

“Manila remains a crucial destination for Dusit, and I can assure you that the company is committed to maintaining an active presence in the Philippine hospitality industry,” Shariza Relova, Dusit Thani Manila director of marketing and communications, said.

Dusit Thani Manila is a five-star hotel in Makati that offers over 500 rooms and suites, as well as world-class dining destinations and full-service facilities.

Dusit, a hospitality group based in Thailand, ventured overseas in 1997 by acquiring Hotel Nikko Manila.

After major renovations, the hotel was relaunched as Dusit Thani Manila in 2008.

Sought for comments regarding Dusit Thani Manila, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) said it is currently examining the future of various components within the Makati Central Business District as part of its continuous efforts to enhance and adapt to changing customer needs.

“While specific plans for redevelopment are still in the works, Ayala Land is dedicated to revitalizing the area to create a dynamic and responsive urban landscape,” the company said.

“Further details regarding timelines and project specifics will be announced as they are finalized,” it said.

ALI is currently reinventing its major malls through a P13-billion program that will see the redevelopment of Glorietta and Greenbelt in Makati, Trinoma in Quezon City and Ayala Center Cebu.

The redevelopment, which is being undertaken to cater to the evolving consumer preference, is expected to be completed by 2028.

Along the ongoing redevelopment of its major malls, ALI’s hospitality business is also getting a major makeover with plans to reinvent its Seda Hotels and El Nido Resorts.

Lagen, one of the resorts offered by the El Nido brand in Palawan, will temporarily close its doors next month to commence the most comprehensive renovation it has ever undergone.