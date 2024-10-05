Broadcaster Ben Tulfo eyes for Senate seat

Broadcaster Ben Tulfo, one of the "Tulfo Brothers," files his certificate of candidacy with the Commission on Elections on Oct. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Ben Tulfo, who is one of the “Tulfo Brothers,” filed his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, October 5, attempting to bag a seat in the Senate.

Tulfo is known for the show “BITAG,” a documentary-reality and investigative public service program.

This will be his first attempt to run for public office and as an independent despite the many invitations he received, he said.

Asked about forming a political dynasty with his brothers, Ben said that "you cannot have a dynasty" in the Senate. He compared it to families filled with lawyers or doctors.

"Is it our fault that we love our profession in the media, where we give the same importance? It's just like a family of lawyers," Ben said in Filipino.

Siblings in politics

Ben joins the Tulfo siblings who joined public office. All three of them are broadcasters.

Raffy is a senator who leads the committee on public services and the committee on migrant workers.

Meanwhile, Erwin represents ACT-CIS partylist in the lower chamber. He held the position of Secretary of Social Welfare and Development from June 30 to Dec. 27, 2022, until the Commission on Appointments blocked and bypassed his appointment.

Erwin is also looking to run for Senate as he is among the eleven aspirants in the administration's senatorial slate "Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas."

Meanwhile, their sister Wanda Teo, was the former Tourism secretary of former President Rodrigo Duterte from June 30, 2016 until her resignation on May 8, 2018.