^

Business

Focus on onboarding Filipinos into formal financial system urged

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2024 | 10:50am
Focus on onboarding Filipinos into formal financial system urged
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (top 2nd L on boat), who is the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), watches as fishermen show their fresh catch of tilapia fish during a visit to Talim Island, Binangonan town, in Rizal province, on May 21, 2024
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has made significant progress in pushing financial inclusion since 2015, but more work needs to be done in onboarding Filipino adults into the formal financial system, said Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

“Payments alone are not financial inclusion. A lot of (micro, small and medium enterprises) or small-sized enterprises do not have access to the credit they need to actually make their investments. There’s also very little access to insurance,” she said at a media briefing at the central bank office in Manila.

There is little access to real saving mechanisms and productive credit, she said, noting that few Filipinos have the capability to save money.

Based on the 2021 Financial Inclusion Survey (FIS) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the share of Filipino adults with bank accounts soared to 56% in 2021 from 29% in 2019.

Filipino adults with bank accounts doubled to 42.9 million from 20.9 million, translating to an additional 22 million accounts opened between 2019 and 2021.

Consequently, Filipinos without an account dropped to 34.3 million from 51.2 million.

In October 2023, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the share of Filipino adults with bank accounts reached 65% of the adult population in 2022.

The BSP has yet to release its official data since the FIS is conducted every two years.

More work needs to be done in authenticating and making national identification accessible, extending digital payment and credit access and reducing the cost of financial services, Maxima said.

The Philippines should also ensure last-mile access solutions and decent internet connectivity, especially in small remote islands, she added.

The gender gap in financial inclusion must also be reduced, she noted.

“One of the things that we see is that the cost of connectivity is still very high and the quality of that connectivity is not very good,” she said.

“We need to really go to the poorest and to the most distant places. We need to make a lot of investments jointly with the private sector to basically improve connectivity, the quality, the speed and also reduce the prices,” she asserted. — Keisha Ta-asan, Alexis Romero

vuukle comment

BAKING

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

QUEEN MAXIMA

SAVINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Moving up to the next level

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Just when you have given up on the ability of Filipino officials to run a clean government able to produce visible economic progress, here comes Iloilo City providing more than a flicker of hope that kaya pala natin...
Business
fbtw
Tax season fails to beef up budget surplus

Tax season fails to beef up budget surplus

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The recent tax season failed to raise the country’s budget surplus in April as the growth of state expenditures outpaced...
Business
fbtw
Stocks end with second straight loss

Stocks end with second straight loss

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The stock market closed lower for a second day as investors remained cautious due to the weakening of the peso.
Business
fbtw
ACEN lends more funds for solar power projects

ACEN lends more funds for solar power projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, is lending more funds to one of its subsidiaries to bankroll solar power...
Business
fbtw
Trade fair generates $165 million export sales

Trade fair generates $165 million export sales

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Over $165 million worth of export sales were generated at the country’s international food trade exhibition held earlier...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vista Land spending P30 billion this year

Vista Land spending P30 billion this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The Villar Group’s listed property developer has earmarked P30 billion this year to boost its residential offering and...
Business
fbtw
AllDay expands despite Q1 challenges

AllDay expands despite Q1 challenges

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Villar-led mid-premium supermarket chain AllDay Supermarket managed to pull through a double-digit increase in profit to start...
Business
fbtw

Federal Land IPO ‘sometime in the future’

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Tycoon Alfred Ty, vice chairman of conglomerate GT Capital, is considering listing the group’s property arm Federal Land Inc. once the company has put in place all the necessary components for a successful...
Business
fbtw

Belle cuts number of directors

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Belle Corp., one of the portfolio investments of the Sy family’s SM Investments Corp., is streamlining its operations by decreasing the number of directors.
Business
fbtw
DMCI, EEI bag P5.1 billion contracts for Cavitex links

DMCI, EEI bag P5.1 billion contracts for Cavitex links

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Group has awarded P5.09 billion in contracts to build connector roads for the Manila-Cavite Expressway to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with