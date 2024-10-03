Matibag eyes reelection as San Pedro City congressman

MANILA, Philippines – Rep. Ann Matibag on Wednesday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for a second term as congressman of the First District of Laguna at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Office in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

She will be running for reelection under “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas”, aiming to continue her ongoing programs and vowing to create more job opportunities for her constituents.

One of the major programs Matibag has implemented in her first three years is her ABAKADA programs or the “Ayuda (support), Bakuna (health and vaccines), Kabuhayan (jobs and other business opportunities) and Direksyon (Directions) to provide the needs of her people.

The ABAKADA programs aim to provide financial support to constituents, hold monthly medical missions, and construct roads, drainages, multi-purpose buildings of barangays and public-school buildings, other infrastructures construction.

“Infrastructure development is crucial in creating economic growth. It attracts more investments in our district. So I’m determined to work closely with private sectors and the Department of Public Works and Highways to bring in more projects that will benefit our community,” Matibag said.

Among the projects Matibag mentioned is the construction of the San Pedro Exit Northbound. She also plans to inaugurate more school buildings, with a focus on providing well-equipped and ready-to-use facilities for their students.

"Education is one of my advocacies, and I believe that investing in our children's education is investing in the future of our district. As such, we will continue to prioritize the construction of school buildings and provide quality education for our youth," she added.

Matibag also revealed that they will soon be launching four solar waterpower systems in San Pedro City, in partnership with the Department of Energy. These systems will provide sustainable and affordable sources of clean water for constituents, particularly those in remote barangays.