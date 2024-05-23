Country Builders rebrands as Top Bank, eyes expansion via mergers

MANILA, Philippines — Top Bank Philippines Inc. (A Rural Bank), formerly Country Builders Bank Inc., is looking out for expansion opportunities through mergers or acquisitions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

In a statement, Top Bank said this reinvention marked the start of a new era defined by the rural bank’s commitment to deliver exceptional service.

“Our vision is clear: to be the top-of-mind and trusted banking institution that transforms the lives of our customers by constantly providing easy, personal, and secure banking solutions while adapting to their changing needs through traditional and secured digital platforms,” Top Bank president and CEO Ismael Sandig said.

He said the rural bank will keep a keen eye for expansion opportunities via mergers or bank acquisitions to meet the needs of a diverse community.

It is also looking to leverage on the strong foundation of traditional banking and exceptional customer experience through ‘phygital’ (physical-digital) banking.

The phygital concept combines the attributes of a brick-and-mortar lender and its digital version to create a more efficient, more accessible and more stable consumer experience.

“Aligned with our strategic direction, we’re simplifying access to financial support for small businesses, including sari-sari stores and retail ventures, making success simple for all customers,” Sandig said.

Top Bank will also upgrade its systems and plans to introduce more offerings such as mobile banking and an expanded ATM network for its customers in the coming years.

“As part of this initiative, we’re acquiring an ATM Switch and Card Management system to facilitate the launch of products like debit cards and more,” Sandig said.

“We invest in our people by developing their skills and abilities, helping them build fulfilling careers,” he added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas authorized the change of corporate name to Top Bank on Jan. 19, while the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the amended Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws of the rural lender bearing its new corporate name on April 30.