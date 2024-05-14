^

Business

Power rates slightly up after a month of rate cut — Meralco

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 4:50pm
Power rates slightly up after a month of rate cut â�� Meralco
This file photo shows Meralco workers.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After a price cut in the previous month, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said that it will implement a power rate hike in the month of May.

Meralco announced a slight increase in power rates by P0.4621 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), resulting in a new household rate of P11.4139 per kWh for this month, up from April's P10.9518.

According to the firm, the adjustment would lead to a rise of less than P92 in the total electricity bill for customers consuming 200 kWh.

The electricity provider attributed the rise in power rates to the increase in the generation charge, which climbed to P0.4455 per kWh. The surge was driven by higher costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs).

Charges from the WESM also had an uptick by P1.7913 per kWh due to the tight supply of the Luzon grid during April.

It could be recalled that the power grids from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have been grappling with a persistent shortage in power supply since last month, prompting yellow and red alert statuses.

A red alert is issued when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid's operational requirements cannot be fully met.

A yellow alert is raised when the operating margin is too narrow to adequately cover the transmission grid's contingency needs.

Meralco noted that PSAs saw an increase of P0.2871 per kWh, attributed to decreased excess energy deliveries from certain PSAs.

Meanwhile, a reduction of P0.6942 per kWh in charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) helped offset potential increases in power rates.

"This month's IPP rate reflected the withholding of charges from First Gas, including the incremental Malampaya gas costs for First Gas-Sta. Rita under its new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) and costs related to the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), other than the landed cost of LNG, in accordance with an order from the Energy Regulatory Commission," Meralco said in a statement.

During this period, Meralco sourced 30% of its total energy requirement from the WESM, 36% from PSAs, and 34% from IPPs.

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sony names two executives to lead PlayStation

Sony names two executives to lead PlayStation

8 hours ago
Sony on Monday said two veteran executives will take over as CEOs of its powerhouse gaming unit, taking the reins from Jim...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC swings to profit in Q1

SPNEC swings to profit in Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp. swung back to profitability in the first quarter on the back of strong contributions...
Business
fbtw

The skidding peso again?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The peso is skidding again and no one is paying attention anymore.
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates drop ahead of BSP meeting

T-bill rates drop ahead of BSP meeting

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The government upsized its short-term securities to P17 billion as rates slipped across the board ahead of the policy meeting...
Business
fbtw
ACEN to acquire US wind project

ACEN to acquire US wind project

By Patrick Miguel | 18 hours ago
A unit of Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is further expanding its international footprint through the acquisition of a wind power project...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines bank assets hit P25.6 trillion

Philippines bank assets hit P25.6 trillion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
Total assets of the Philippine banking system rose by more than 10 percent to breach the P25-trillion level in the first quarter...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to upgrade mining monitoring system

Government urged to upgrade mining monitoring system

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The government needs to prioritize the establishment of a more effective monitoring system for the mining industry instead...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting lifts market

Bargain hunting lifts market

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The stock market opened the week strong, ending its two-day decline as investors sought out bargains.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld earmarks P55 billion for 2024 capex

Megaworld earmarks P55 billion for 2024 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is spending P55 billion for capital expenditures this year to further bolster its expansive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with