^

Business

SEC asks Google, Apple: Remove Binance from app marketplaces

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 23, 2024 | 6:29pm
SEC asks Google, Apple: Remove Binance from app marketplaces
In this photo illustration, the Binance logo is displayed on a screen on June 06, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. The Securities And Exchange Commission has filed lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance for allegedly violating multiple securities laws.
Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged both Google and Apple to remove the crypto-currency service app Binance from their respective application marketplaces.

In a press release issued by the SEC on Tuesday, it was announced that separate letters were sent to Google and Apple, requesting the removal of applications controlled by Binance in the Philippines.

“The SEC has identified [Binance] and concluded that the public’s continued access to these websites/apps poses a threat to the security of the funds of investing Filipinos,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said in the letter.

Aquino also mentioned that selling or offering unregistered securities to Filipinos and acting as an unregistered broker is against Republic Act No. 8799, also known as The Securities Regulation Code.

He further emphasized that removing and blocking applications of the crypto-trading application will “prevent the further proliferation of its illegal activities in the country, and to protect the investing public from its detrimental effects on our economy.”

This request by the SEC follows weeks after the agency asked the National Telecommunications Commission to block access to websites used by Binance in the country.

In a previous statement by Aquino, he said that it poses a threat to “the security of the funds of investing Filipinos.”

Binance provides a platform for trading various financial instruments and investment products, such as spot trading with leverage, futures contracts, option contracts, cryptocurrency savings accounts, cryptocurrency staking services and a platform for initial coin offerings. 

With an average daily trading volume of $65 billion across more than 402 cryptocurrencies and a user base exceeding 183 million, Binance is currently the largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to the SEC. 

vuukle comment

BINANCE

SEC

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Guide to Building Code IRR for property developers

1 day ago
The Center for Global Best Practices will host a comprehensive two-day training titled, “Property Developers’ Guide to the Building Code IRR of the Philippines,” on May 21 and 22, 2024 from 9 a.m....
Business
fbtw
PPA readies P1.5 billion for Leyte, Bohol port projects

PPA readies P1.5 billion for Leyte, Bohol port projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authoritywill spend more than P1.5 billion to construct a new port in Leyte and expand an existing one...
Business
fbtw
SMC prioritizes NAIA over Bulacan airport

SMC prioritizes NAIA over Bulacan airport

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is delaying development works at its Bulacan airport project by about a year to...
Business
fbtw

STAR columnist named Thought Leader of the Year in Asia Pacific

23 hours ago
The prestigious Stevie Awards has recognized Ron Jabal as one of the eminent thought leaders in Asia Pacific.
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up by 13% in Q1

Vehicle sales up by 13% in Q1

23 hours ago
Sales of motor vehicles in the country rose by 12.7 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, supported by strong consumer...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to be more cautious on lowering rates &ndash; S&P

BSP to be more cautious on lowering rates – S&P

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 23 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, along with other emerging market central banks, would be more cautious about cutting borrowing...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes Al-powered app for price monitoring

DTI eyes Al-powered app for price monitoring

By Louella Desiderio | 23 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is looking to launch an app powered by artificial intelligence to serve as a guide...
Business
fbtw
Suntrust secures $38 million loan for Para&ntilde;aque casino project

Suntrust secures $38 million loan for Parañaque casino project

By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc. has secured a $38-million loan to fund the development of its casino project in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw

Higher output lifts Atlas Mining profit

23 hours ago
The improved production of copper and gold more than doubled the bottomline of Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. to P563 million in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with