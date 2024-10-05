^

Business

Musk's X pays millions in Brazil fines... to wrong account

Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 9:15am
Musk's X pays millions in Brazil fines... to wrong account
This combination of pictures created on October 10, 2023, shows (L) SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023 and (R) the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, pictured on a screen in Paris on July 24, 2023.
AFP / Alain Jocard

BRASILIA, Brazil — Elon Musk's X has paid millions of dollars in fines in Brazil to settle a row with a judge who banned the platform in its biggest Latin American market over disinformation.

But the platform transferred the money into the wrong account, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the shutdown of X in August, said Friday.

X, formerly known as Twitter, racked up $5.2 million in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

Moraes confirmed that the social network had paid the full amount but into a different account from the one on the court order and said it had ordered that the funds be immediately redirected.

Moraes blocked X on August 31 after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading disinformation and failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.

X, which had 22 million users in Brazil before Moraes blocked it, hopes that payment of the penalties will settle the dispute.

Last week it said it had complied with the court's other demands, including the appointment of a legal representative in Brazil.

The clash between Musk and Moraes morphed into a high-stakes battle which was closely followed around the globe as a test of both freedom of expression and the fight against disinformation.

A furious Musk hit out at Moraes over the ban calling him an "evil dictator" and dubbing him "Voldemort" after the villain from the "Harry Potter" series.

But in recent days he had been notably more muted on the subject and X has appeared eager to do whatever necessary to have the ban lifted.

The platform had briefly resumed service in Brazil in mid-September after a technical workaround which it claimed was "inadvertent."

But it went back offline again after Moraes threatened it with further fines.

X's fight with Moraes began during Brazil's 2022 presidential election campaign, when Moraes ordered the company to deactivate accounts of followers of failed far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

The standoff escalated following attacks by Bolsonaro supporters on federal buildings in Brasilia after the inauguration of Bolsonaro's leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president in January 2023.

Building a legacy through customer service excellence

By Ron Jabal | 9 hours ago
There is only one brand that we can think of when we hear the promise, “We’ve got it all for you.” – and that is unmistakably SM.
Challenging the status quo

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 9 hours ago
The new private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has ruffled more than a few feathers in its bid to restore NAIA’s lost glory.
10 firms gearing up for IPOs next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Some 10 companies are seen undertaking their initial public offerings (IPO) next year on the back of better market conditions, BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco said.
Dito, Smart among best telcos

Dito, Smart among best telcos

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
Dito Telecommunity Corp. has garnered multiple recognitions at the 2024 edition of the Opensignal 5G Global Awards, landing...
Effective leadership and culture

By Francis J. Kong | 9 hours ago
These traits create a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered, and set the standard for success.
Vista Land raises P3 billion from preferred shares offer

Vista Land raises P3 billion from preferred shares offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the listed property developer of the Villar Group, has raised P3 billion in its return to the...
&lsquo;Philippines economy still fastest in Asean in 2024, 2025&rsquo;

‘Philippines economy still fastest in Asean in 2024, 2025’

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to remain among the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia this year and in 2025, with growth...
NAIA curbside fees possibly in place before holidays &mdash; NNIC

NAIA curbside fees possibly in place before holidays — NNIC

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
The private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may start imposing fines on overstaying vehicles in...
September inflation slows down to 1.9%

September inflation slows down to 1.9%

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The Philippines' inflation rate plummeted to 1.9% in September 2024, its lowest level since May 2020, according to data released...
Philippines banking sector strong &ndash; IMF

Philippines banking sector strong – IMF

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
he International Monetary Fund has expressed confidence in the strength of the Philippine banking sector over the next two...
