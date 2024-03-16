The sower and the seed

I have compiled a collection of Jim Rohn’s classic works and lessons. One day, while going through it, I came across his interpretation of the Parable of the Sower and the Seed, from which he teaches a lesson. His use of the parable significantly differs from the theological depiction of Jesus Christ and should not be interpreted in that context. So, just for our amusement and pleasure, it is interesting to see how he associates the parable with a lesson he calls “The Law of Average.”

Here is his interpretation and I have also taken the liberty of embellishing it with more illustrations and examples to highlight the lesson.

Picture the sower – ambitious and armed with excellent seeds representing opportunities, products and stories. As he ventures out to sow the seeds, challenges emerge, echoing the hurdles many face in their pursuit of success.

The first setback occurs when some seeds fall by the wayside, devoured by birds. These “birds” represent distractions and detours that can thwart one’s journey. Rohn presents an imaginary figure named John. Imagine inviting someone like “John” to a life-changing meeting, only to have external influences sabotage his attendance. When John was asked why he did not attend the next day, he would have an endless list of reasons and excuses for missing the meeting. The lesson here is not to chase after these distractions but to remain focused on your path.

The key, Rohn emphasizes, lies in persistence. Keep sowing, and the law of averages will work in your favor. There may be distractions, but if you remain steadfast, you can sow more seeds than the birds can consume. Birds can also represent the detractors. These negative people would influence John and say, “That’s a waste of time, John; why don’t we just play some video games and go to a happy hour rather than attend those boring conferences and meetings.”

The world has a handful of genuinely negative people; occasionally, you’ll encounter one. But remain focused on your goal. Accept this reality, move on and keep sowing.

The story unfolds further as the seed encounters rocky ground, where it initially sprouts but withers on the first hot day. This rocky ground represents external factors beyond one’s control, akin to unexpected challenges. Rather than dwelling on the “why,” Rohn advises accepting these circumstances. You cannot rearrange the seasons, but you can learn to cooperate with how things are set up. Then, Jim Rohn presents a mighty lesson, and it is this lesson I learned from him in my younger days that has kept me going through the “rocky” situations that have occurred in my life. He says, “We must learn how to discipline our disappointment.”

Disciplining disappointment becomes the key to success. Acknowledge that not every seed will take root, and some plants may wither. You didn’t set up the setup, and some things are not of your making. Learn to accept the natural course of events and keep sowing.

Next, the seed falls on thorny ground, symbolizing life’s distractions and cares.

Little troubles, distractions and unforeseen issues can choke the growth of your endeavors.

Here, the message is clear: safeguard against the thorns, the petty distractions that can prevent your success.

Reflecting on John’s excuse about missing the meeting because of a fallen screen door he had to repair or piled-up trash he had to dispose of, it’s a reminder not to let trivial matters cheat you out of significant opportunities. Thorns will always exist, but your ability to navigate around them determines your success. This experience taught me that successful individuals focus on substantial matters, whereas those less successful prioritize trivial and minor issues. Their failure to recognize the value of opportunities can deprive them of their potential for success.

The good news is that the ambitious sower persists, and finally, the seed falls on good ground. If you keep planting, you will find good people receptive to your ideas and opportunities. Some may yield 30 percent, others 60 percent, and some even 100 percent. The lesson is to persist, adapt and discern the fertile ground where your efforts will bear fruit.

Jim Rohn’s parable illuminates the path to success. Through distractions, unexpected challenges and life’s thorns, the key is to keep sowing, persist and discern the fertile ground where your efforts will flourish. The parable reminds us that success is a journey; every setback is an opportunity to grow, learn and sow seeds of greatness. The main lesson here is “keep on sowing.”

And may I add one more thought: At the slight provocation of hardship, do not get into the habit of saying, “This job is not for me.”

