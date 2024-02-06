Globe, UK Embassy partner to bolster Philippines cybersecurity

Irish Salandanan-Almeida, chief privacy officer of Globe and its subsidiaries, said the UK has committed to assist the company in undertaking measures to combat digital threats in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant Globe Telecom has linked up with the British Embassy to bolster the country’s digital infrastructure defenses.

She cited Globe's strategy of technological advancement, talent development and public awareness, which includes offering cybersecurity solutions, implementing robust content filtering systems, and spearheading educational initiatives.

“The reason why scams and spam messages are so rampant now is that they (fraudsters) want to get customer data. And so we're impressing upon our customers and partners the importance of having the right cybersecurity culture and using the appropriate cybersecurity solutions,” Almeida said.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils, on the other hand, said the UK aims to strengthen its cybersecurity partnership with the Philippines by identifying opportunities for collaboration and sharing best practices on how to address collective challenges in cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity must be a top priority for both the United Kingdom and the Philippines in order to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and promote economic development and prosperity,” she said.

“The digital landscape is an integral part of our daily lives, from critical infrastructure to personal communications, and protecting it is essential to safeguarding our economic prosperity and national security.”

The UK has a £13-million Conflict, Stability and Security Fund cyber package which aims to enhance cybersecurity capabilities in the Philippines.

The support was discussed at the recent UK Cybersecurity Reception, an event that highlighted the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures. It brought together government officials, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts to share insights and strategies for a more secure digital environment.

Globe recently set aside $90 million for cybersecurity, on top of its $20 million infrastructure investment to combat spam and scam messages. The company has a team of 97 people focused on information security and data privacy.

With sophisticated cyber tools and dedicated manpower, Globe ensures that its employees and customers are protected through initiatives such as the Digital Thumbprint Program in partnership with the Department of Education and “Safe Space: A Kid’s Guide to Data Privacy,” a data privacy book for children developed with the support of the National Privacy Commission.

“We prioritize education and awareness across the Globe Group. It's really important that we know how to practice online safety in our day-to-day activities,” Almeida said.