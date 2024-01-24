17th Asian Financial Forum explores pathways to shared economic growth

HONG KONG — Themed "Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow," the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) commenced on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The AFF serves as an annual platform for financial leaders worldwide to get together, address economic challenges, and discuss opportunities for collaborative and mutual financial progress.

This is the first year that the forum is held fully on-site since the pandemic.

AFF aims to analyze global economic trends, encourage collaboration among stakeholders, and identify opportunities for sustainable economic development. By bringing together over 3,000 representatives from the finance and business sector, the forum aims to showcase Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

Released Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee expressed his optimism that the AFF will fulfill its goal of preparing participants for the opportunities and challenges of the upcoming year.

"With more than 130 high-profile speakers participating, and an exhibition zone bringing together some 140 exhibitors from around the globe, I'm confident we'll all come away better informed, and better prepared, for the opportunities and the challenges of 2024 – and well beyond," Lee said in his opening remarks.

'Sustainable and inclusive development'

Through events like plenary sessions, policy dialogues and thematic discussions, AFF will explore topics ranging from the global economic outlook to healthcare investment, creating a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape.

The inclusion of panels on responsible capitalism, the role of artificial intelligence, and discussions on green finance shows AFF's commitment to addressing evolving market trends and opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Peter KN Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, emphasized the significance of global cooperation in order to cultivate a better future.

"Amidst global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, accompanied by various challenges, new market opportunities and partners are emerging. To build a sustainable and inclusive development model, close communication and cooperation among nations are crucial." Lam said.

Collaborative investments

The Deal-making initiative of the AFF further enhances the forum's role by providing a platform for significant cooperation. This feature of the forum connects participants with investment projects worldwide, facilitates one-on-one meetings, and encourages collaboration in important industries such as fintech, environmental technology, and healthcare.

With over 200 investors looking to explore over 400 projects, this segment of the forum will focus on key sectors such as medical technology, clean energy, and food and agriculture.

The AFF will also showcase various exhibitions from at least 140 local and international participants such as financial institutions and start-ups.

Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

Different countries like Canada, Mainland China and Spain can be found in the Global Investment Zone wherein investment promotion agencies will introduce local investment environments and projects to potential investors.

The much-anticipated second day of the AFF is set on Thursday, promising more insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and strategy dialogues for the future of finance and business in the dynamic financial market.