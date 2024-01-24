^

Business

17th Asian Financial Forum explores pathways to shared economic growth

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 7:57pm
17th Asian Financial Forum explores pathways to shared economic growth

HONG KONG — Themed "Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow," the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) commenced on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The AFF serves as an annual platform for financial leaders worldwide to get together, address economic challenges, and discuss opportunities for collaborative and mutual financial progress.

This is the first year that the forum is held fully on-site since the pandemic.

AFF aims to analyze global economic trends, encourage collaboration among stakeholders, and identify opportunities for sustainable economic development. By bringing together over 3,000 representatives from the finance and business sector, the forum aims to showcase Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee
Released

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee expressed his optimism that the AFF will fulfill its goal of preparing participants for the opportunities and challenges of the upcoming year.

"With more than 130 high-profile speakers participating, and an exhibition zone bringing together some 140 exhibitors from around the globe, I'm confident we'll all come away better informed, and better prepared, for the opportunities and the challenges of 2024 – and well beyond," Lee said in his opening remarks. 

'Sustainable and inclusive development'

Through events like plenary sessions, policy dialogues and thematic discussions, AFF will explore topics ranging from the global economic outlook to healthcare investment, creating a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape. 

The inclusion of panels on responsible capitalism, the role of artificial intelligence, and discussions on green finance shows AFF's commitment to addressing evolving market trends and opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Peter KN Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, emphasized the significance of global cooperation in order to cultivate a better future.

"Amidst global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, accompanied by various challenges, new market opportunities and partners are emerging. To build a sustainable and inclusive development model, close communication and cooperation among nations are crucial." Lam said.

Collaborative investments 

The Deal-making initiative of the AFF further enhances the forum's role by providing a platform for significant cooperation. This feature of the forum connects participants with investment projects worldwide, facilitates one-on-one meetings, and encourages collaboration in important industries such as fintech, environmental technology, and healthcare.

With over 200 investors looking to explore over 400 projects, this segment of the forum will focus on key sectors such as medical technology, clean energy, and food and agriculture.

The AFF will also showcase various exhibitions from at least 140 local and international participants such as financial institutions and start-ups. 

Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

Different countries like Canada, Mainland China and Spain can be found in the Global Investment Zone wherein investment promotion agencies will introduce local investment environments and projects to potential investors.

The much-anticipated second day of the AFF is set on Thursday, promising more insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and strategy dialogues for the future of finance and business in the dynamic financial market. 

vuukle comment

FORUM

HONG KONG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
H&M pulls ad accused of sexualizing kids

H&M pulls ad accused of sexualizing kids

1 day ago
Swedish fast fashion giant H&M on Tuesday said it had pulled an advert for school clothing, which critics said sexualized...
Business
fbtw
PSEi back to 6,600 level on Wall Street gains

PSEi back to 6,600 level on Wall Street gains

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
The Philippine stock market sustained its strength yesterday, returning to the 6,600 mark.
Business
fbtw

Digital backwater

By Boo Chanco | 21 hours ago
As in everything else we have failed to do to make us competitive, we are today still a digital backwater. According to the Oxford dictionary, a backwater is a place or condition in which no development or progress...
Business
fbtw
Approval of key reform measures sought

Approval of key reform measures sought

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority is calling on Congress to approve key reform measures to help achieve the...
Business
fbtw

Operationalizing national development

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 21 hours ago
In the second week of this year, President Marcos reorganized his economic team with the sweeping appointment of two major officers: a new presidential assistant with the rank of operating Secretary with coordinative...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IC plans to increase CMVLI coverage to P200,000

IC plans to increase CMVLI coverage to P200,000

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The government plans to increase the indemnity claims of vehicular accident victims amid the need to improve overall insurance...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Corp tightens insider trading policy

Ayala Corp tightens insider trading policy

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has tightened its insider trading policy.
Business
fbtw
Microinsurance premiums up 20 percent

Microinsurance premiums up 20 percent

21 hours ago
Insurance contributions from low-income Filipinos amounted to P10.2 billion from January to September 2023, up by nearly 20...
Business
fbtw
PEZA, SMBC, RCBC partner to attract Japanese investments

PEZA, SMBC, RCBC partner to attract Japanese investments

By Catherine Talavera | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has partnered with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp....
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with