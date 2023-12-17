^

LIST: Flights canceled on December 17

Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 3:36pm
CebGo grounded two of its flights due to bad weather. Philstar.com/Stock

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said that some flights of CebGo to and from Surigao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau reported that the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

It also reported Tropical Depression Kabayan that could make a landfall over Mindanao on Sunday evening or early Monday. Its center was last located at 440 kilometers East of Davao City (7.6°North, 129.6°East).

Meanwhile, as of 11:40 a.m. here are the canceled flights:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6881 - Manila to Surigao
  • DG 6882 -  Surigao to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates. — Rosette Adel

