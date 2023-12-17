^

Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao — PAGASA

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 1:13pm
Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao â�� PAGASA
Track of Tropical Depression Kabayan as of Dec. 17, 2023.
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Kabayan, the country's 11th tropical cyclone, may make landfall over Mindanao Sunday evening or early Monday, according to the country's weather agency.

Kabayan was last spotted 440 kilometers east of Davao City in Davao del Sur, with maximum peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.
PAGASA said Kabayan is likely to maintain its strength until its initial landfall over Mindanao. But the weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of the cyclone reaching tropical storm category before landfall.

Moving north northwest slowly, Kabayan is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental tonight or early Monday.

Strong winds, heavy rain

PAGASA placed the following areas in Mindanao under Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao)
  • Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes)
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Bohol
  • Camotes Islands
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga)
  • Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak)
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Camiguin
  • Northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay)

The weather agency warned that "minimal to minor impacts from strong winds" are possible in any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1.

The surge of northeast monsoon or amihan will also bring gusty conditions for the next two days to the following areas not under any wind signal, especially in coastal and upland areas:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Rizal
  • Quezon province
  • Lubang Island
  • Marinduque
  • Cuyo Islands
  • Bicol region
  • Visayas
  • Northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan
  • Eastern portions of Isabela and Nueva Ecija
  • Portions of Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Pampanga, Cavite, Mindoro provinces

PAGASA said that parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience heavy rainfall due to Kabayan.

Sunday

  • 100 to 200 mm: Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Southern Leyte
  • 50 to 100 mm: Eastern Visayas, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, rest of Caraga

Monday

  • 100 to 200 mm: Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Southern Leyte
  • 50 to 100 mm: Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and rest of Caraga

Rainfall is expected to be higher in mountainous areas. This may result in flooding and landslides, particularly in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and those that have experienced significant rainfall in recent days.

The shear line—a weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge—may also bring heavy rainfall to the eastern portion of southern Luzon Sunday and eastern portion of Luzon Monday.

After making landfall in Mindanao, Kabayan is projected to cross the region's rugged terrain and emerge over Bohol Sea or Sulu Sea Monday morning or afternoon.

"Due to frictional effects associated with landfall, Kabayan is forecast to weaken over land and the possibility of being downgraded into a low pressure area while over land or after emerging over the sea is not ruled out (although in such a case, re-development may still occur over the Sulu Sea)," PAGASA said.

Kabayan will move across the Sulu Sea south of Cuyo Islands for the remainder of Monday and into early Tuesday.

The cyclone is forecast to make another landfall over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning. It may pass near or over the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA noted the projected track and intensity of the tropical depression could change due to its nature and strength.

The Philippines has so far endured fewer storms in 2023 than in any of the past 25 years. So far this year, only 11 have made landfall or come close. The archipelago is usually affected by around 20 cyclones a year.

Forecast position

  • Dec. 17, 2023 8 p.m. - 160 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • Dec. 18, 2023 8 a.m.  - Over the Macajalar Bay
  • Dec. 18, 2023 8 p.m. - 220 km west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
  • Dec. 19, 2023 8 a.m.  - Over the coastal waters of Aborlan, Palawan
  • Dec. 19, 2023 8 p.m. - 205 km east southeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan
  • Dec. 20, 2023 8 a.m.  - 125 km west southwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)
  • Dec. 21, 2023 8 a.m. - 510 km west southwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

KABAYANPH

PAGASA

WEATHER
